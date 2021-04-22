The final prep softball rankings of the year were released Wednesday night, and with the postseason looming next week, three area teams received honorable mention in this week's polls.
The Albertville Aggies checked in at the 7A level, and currently sit at 22-11 on the season in their first year at the 7A level, and are coming off a key area win on Tuesday, a 7-4 victory over Huntsville.
At the 5A level, Douglas received honorable mention and sits at 17-4 on the season. It's been a big week for the Eagles, who on Tuesday night knocked off Sardis to clinch the 5A Area 13 regular season title. As a result, the Eagles will get to host next week's area tournament.
Geraldine was the final team to receive votes in this week's polls, also garnering honorable mention at the 3A level. The Bulldogs have compiled at 15-10-1 record so far this season.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (33-2-1)
2. Fairhope (25-2)
3. Spain Park (30-5-1)
4. Bob Jones (25-3)
5. Austin (32-8)
6. Thompson (31-6)
7. Vestavia Hills (21-13)
8. Auburn (19-7)
9. Central-Phenix City (24-5)
10. Hoover (22-11)
Others nominated: Albertville (22-11), Alma Bryant (13-7), Baker (11-17), Dothan (31-9), Sparkman (27-8), Theodore (26-9), Tuscaloosa Co. (20-18-1).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (35-9)
2. Helena (33-8)
3. Spanish Fort (27-4)
4. Springville (27-8)
5. Buckhorn (25-12)
6. Hazel Green (25-13)
7. Hartselle (31-15)
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (30-8)
9. Cullman (24-11)
10. Muscle Shoals (24-4)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (11-6), Chelsea (20-12), Fort Payne (25-9), Mortimer Jordan (13-14-1), Pell City (23-9-2), Saraland (18-11), Scottsboro (16-11-1), Wetumpka (27-11).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (17-2-1)
2. Tallassee (25-8-2)
3. Elmore Co. (26-9)
4. Brewbaker Tech (22-7)
5. Hayden (26-6-1)
6. Ardmore (22-14)
7. Satsuma (22-7)
8. Corner (24-11)
9. Alexandria (24-10)
10. West Point (19-17-2)
Others nominated: Andalusia (22-11-1), Douglas (17-4), East Limestone (20-12-1), John Carroll (21-8), Lawrence Co. (27-17), Moody (12-15), Rehobeth (17-15).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (31-6)
2. Curry (37-7)
3. Cleburne Co. (23-9)
4. Northside (30-7)
5. North Jackson (24-13-1)
6. Madison Co. (28-9)
7. LAMP (20-7)
8. Etowah (27-8)
9. Dale Co. (18-17)
10. St. James (17-6)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (12-15), American Christian (16-13), Brooks (19-16), Cherokee Co. (19-12), Geneva (12-9), Gordo (23-14-1), Madison Academy (17-4), Priceville (21-10-1), Wilson (18-14).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (23-6)
2. Houston Academy (30-4)
3. Plainview (29-5-1)
4. Pleasant Valley (26-12)
5. Mobile Christian (20-6)
6. Opp (31-9-1)
7. Wicksburg (26-14)
8. Oakman (16-10)
9. Winfield (26-13-1)
10. Danville (16-14)
Others nominated: Beulah (18-11), Collinsville (15-12-1), Elkmont (15-12-1), Flomaton (11-8), Geraldine (15-10-1), Ohatchee (19-11-1), T.R. Miller (24-11).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (24-8)
2. Sumiton Christian (27-9)
3. G.W. Long (20-2)
4. Mars Hill Bible (30-11)
5. Leroy (32-4)
6. Hatton (24-17)
7. Orange Beach (22-7)
8. Spring Garden (19-6)
9. Red Bay (18-11)
10. Sand Rock (25-14-1)
Others nominated: Falkville (13-15), Horseshoe Bend (13-16), Locust Fork (12-4), Vincent (18-7), West End (8-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (19-8)
2. South Lamar (20-13)
3. Skyline (17-11-1)
4. Appalachian (13-6)
5. Kinston (15-12)
6. Belgreen (17-14)
7. Holy Spirit (8-11)
8. Maplesville (21-12)
9. Millry (17-9)
10. Sweet Water (15-16)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (13-13), Berry (17-17), Cherokee (19-10), Waterloo (14-17).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (26-8)
2. Macon East (38-15)
3. Clarke Prep (27-6)
4. Bessemer Academy (23-5)
5. Glenwood (25-13-1)
6. Southern Academy (22-5)
7. Lakeside (16-15)
8. Hooper (24-13)
9. Edgewood (20-16)
10. Abbeville Christian (15-12)
Others nominated: Jackson Academy (11-10).
