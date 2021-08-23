Two local eateries were forced to temporarily shut down along with more than 70 other Alabama businesses after failing recent health inspections.
According a list recently released by the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Hardee’s fast food restaurant located at 1771 U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz as well as Local Joe’s located at 102 East Main Street in Albertville had to close while they corrected issues found during inspection, the former for a lack of hot water and the latter for lacking refrigeration. The issues were discovered on Aug. 18 and May 27, respectively.
The health department states: “An establishment is required to immediately cease operations in the event of any of the following: extended interruption of electrical or water service, complete lack of refrigeration, complete lack of hot water, sewage backup, misuse of poisonous or toxic materials, onset of an apparent food-borne illness outbreak, or other circumstance that may endanger public health, including an inspection score of less than 60.
“Operations are not resumed until an inspection indicates conditions constituting an imminent health risk and a substantial hazard no longer exist.”
In most cases, the establishment is back in business in a few hours, the ADPH said. For a full list of establishments forced to close, click here.
