A march to protest against racial injustice and police brutality, and promote unity, is slated for Saturday in downtown Guntersville.
Unique Dunston, an Albertville native who led the march in her hometown last week, has planned another march this weekend.
The march will start at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Scotts Street and Gunter Avenue, then go down U.S. Highway 431 to Debow Street. Once there, it will take a left and go up Blount Avenue and back to the starting point. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said his department would assist Guntersville police with blocking off roads and patrolling during the march.
According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, Dunston and Ileana Ramirez, of Guntersville, requested a permit Tuesday to hold the march. After meeting with the pair, Peterson said it was approved the next day. Sims said the brief shutdown of U.S. 431 was approved by the state.
“Ms. Dunston asked that I express to the public that this is a partnership between the two parties, and I concur,” Peterson wrote in a statement on Facebook. “I understand that there are varying opinions about many topics that exist at this point in time. Having said that, I humbly ask that all persons will allow us to conduct this event in a professional manner. This will give us the best path forward well after this two-hour event.
“All law enforcement agencies in Marshall County have pledged their assistance for the march here, just as we did in Albertville,” he continued. “Ms. Dunston and I have pledged to make this event peaceful, safe and efficient.”
Peterson said the event permit was issued for Saturday from 4-6 p.m.
Prior to the march at 5 p.m., Dunston said there would be a George Floyd demonstration in the lawn across from the Guntersville Chamber of Commerce, a voter registration booth and other activities beginning at 4 p.m.
Sims said up to 1,500 people were expected to participate.
