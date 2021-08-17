Brenda Morrison Lackey
Albertville
Brenda Morrison Lackey, 73, of Albertville, died on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Diversacare Boaz.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, in the McRae Chapel with Rev. Larry Gore officiating and burial in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Shane and Amy Lackey, Bret and Whitney Lackey, all of Boaz; step-son, Chris Lackey, of Albertville; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Lanice and Robin Morrison, of Tennessee; and a sister and brother-in-law, Charleen and Larry Gore, of Equality.
Beth Ann Penn
Boaz
Beth Ann Penn, 57, of Boaz, died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service will be at Albertville Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Rev. Matthew Coby will officiate the service. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her son, Richard Lane Salter (Amber); daughter, Debra Ann Smith (Michael “Bubba”); eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren; father, William Lane “Bop” Salter; sister, Dawn Louise Bowen; and a host of nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Javier Morales-
Coronado
Albertville
Javier Morales-Coronado, 79, of Albertville, died Aug. 14, 2021, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Services will be Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Albertville with the Rev. Raul Bedoya officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:40 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include his daughter, Alejandrina Barrera (Ivan); sons, Mario Alberto Morales Loa, Francisco Javier Morales Loa and Eduardo Morales Loa; and four grandchildren.
Deidra L. Davis
Horton
Deidra L. Davis, 53, of Horton, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the start of the service at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Eddie Davis; her sons, LaDon Wilson and Daniel Wilson (Carmen); her chosen father Gene McAllister; and her brothers and sisters, David, Marty, Donnie, Brenda, and Hillary.
Jackson Eneriko
Boaz
Jackson Eneriko, 65, of Boaz, died Aug. 13, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Eneriko; daughter, Amanda Colleen Brown; sons, James Daniel Eneriko and Christopher Isaac Eneriko (Samantha); sister, Merlina Benjamin; brothers, Benji Rolland, Tommy Benjamin and Nick Benjamin; and eight grandchildren.
Jonathon Scott Sharp
Boaz
Jonathon Scott Sharp, 41, of Boaz, died Aug. 14, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family. Arrangements are pending.
Survivors include a son, Ares Lamar; mother, Francine Sharp; and brothers, Michael Sharp, Robert Sharp, Kenneth Sharp and Allen Walden.
Josh Tidmore
Geraldine
Josh Tidmore, 36, of Geraldine, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Beth Haven Baptist Church, Crossville, with burial at Union Grove Cemetery. Rev. Brandon Bruce and Rev. Tim Smith officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Tidmore; children, Jolee Tidmore, Brayden James and Lily Kate Smith; parents, Steve Tidmore (Donna) and Judy Bryan (Tim); grandparents, Bro. Lamar and Mrs. Pat Tidmore; sister, Tessa Gray (David); a niece and nephew; and a host of cousins.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers; donations to the Local VFW in honor of Josh.
Infant Tonya Toms
Albertville
Infant Tonya Toms, five weeks, of Albertville, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Rev. Chris Wooden officiated the service.
She is survived by her mother, Brianna Sebastian; her father, Brantley Toms; brother, John Robert Toms; half-sister, Amelia Jackson; fraternal grandmother, Ina Toms; fraternal grandfather; Steven Toms; aunt, Amber Sebastian; uncle Billy Mauldin; maternal great-grandmother, Betty J. Box; uncle, Aston Kirkland; aunts Robin Ortiz, Cathy and Blake Gillespie, Ginny and Travis Muse, Stephanie and Chris, Ashley and Anthony; fraternal great-grandfather, John Davis; and 13 cousins.
Louise Jacobs Mosley
Guntersville
Louise Jacobs Mosley, 87, of Guntersville, died Aug. 7, 2021.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
Survivors include her sons, Mike (Nikki) and Paul (Donna), and a granddaughter.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.