For anyone who watched the sidelines during the Albertville spring game last month, the coaches on the defensive side of the ball were bringing the energy as the players came off the field following the numerous stops and turnovers that were forced during the 30-3 win over Lee High School.
Leading the way was new coordinator Josh Reeves, a contrast to the stoic Chip English on the sidelines, with Reeves working with the Aggies throughout the spring, and officially getting hired and added on to the staff on June 1.
“We had a donut party after that spring game,” Reeves said. “I told Coach English, he put us in a bad position to give those three points, so I went ahead and gave the kids their donut party, and hopefully this coming season we have a lot more zeroes up on the scoreboard and I’m buying a lot of Krispy Kremes, that’s what I look forward to doing.”
Reeves, who hails from Kannapolis, North Carolina and went on to play college football at Lenoir-Rhyne and eventually became a team captain there, has a connection with head coach Chip English dating back to North Carolina where the two were assistants at A.L. Brown High School.
After getting out of coaching for a couple years, when English got his first head coaching job back in North Carolina, it was Reeves he called to join his staff there, and the two have been together ever since, coming to Alabama to takeover at Grissom High, and now venturing down to Albertville.
“He’s an excellent schemer,” English said of Reeves. “He’s a very good Xs and Os guy, he knows defense very well and when you have a guy like that, that can scheme it up, you give yourselves a chance. He also brings a level of energy to the defensive side of the ball, and that’s what we need, different dynamics as a coaching staff is important, and he brings that other side of it.”
Reeves worked with the defense throughout the spring, and saw a lot of pieces in place following the work of the previous regime, and hopes to bring his mantra of STAACK to the defense moving forward: Stance, Technique, Alignment, Assignment, Communication, and Key.
“It’s something that we’re going to take in,” Reeves said. “We’ll be a 3-4 defense which will allow us to be multiple, we’re not very big up front so we’ll move and do some things to put our kids in different positions. But we’re going to keep it simple for our kids, so they can play fast. When you see us play, hopefully you see us flying around and getting to the football, all 11 hats showing up in the field.”
That speed was on display during the spring, with the defense bringing energy that was infectious to the coaches. Now Reeves hopes they can take things to the next level, or as he put it, to make them do extraordinary things.
“I told the guys after we got done, I ain’t gonna say it was good or bad,” Reeves noted. “It was somewhere in between, but after watching the film there’s some things we can do better. But overall the energy the guys showed and gave us as a coaching staff was tremendous, the guys that were there before, they did a great job, so it wasn’t like coming in and doing a total rebuild of the defense and that. But what I try to do is take ordinary kids and make them believe in extraordinary things, try to get those kids to run through a brick wall for me. A lot of that is just the mindset, when I came in I tried to build a little mental toughness we did tire pulls, board drills, from Day 1 to try and create a competitive edge that we need in this 7A region we’re in.”
With the summer workouts just a couple of weeks away, the biggest thing Reeves hopes to build up is the defense’s football IQ, drawing on his experiences as a player and a coach to try and give the kids lessons he wished he’d known back in his playing days.
“For me in the summer because I’ve been in this situation, my big thing over the summer is Football IQ,” Reeves concluded. “Giving the kids all the things I wish I had when I was playing, we all go back and say if I knew what I knew now I’d be a better player, I’m trying to give our kids that right now. As well as big fundamentals. We’re going to do a lot more installing, but we’re not going to do anything the kids can’t do, but it’s Football IQ, a lot of fundamentals.”
Even coming off a 2-8 season, Reeves sees optimism that the Aggies can turn things around and be competitive at the 7A level right away thanks to the resources and the way the community has bought into the culture Coach English has worked to establish since being hired.
“I think the time for Albertville is right now,” Reeves concluded. “I believe in what we do and what we have, we’re going to go out and make the community proud and building on some momentum. I think we did that a little in the spring game, but that’s a spring game, that’s a big evaluation period, but I think they’ll be proud of the product we put out there and the effort that the kids put in.”
