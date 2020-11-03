Boaz police chase down wanted fugitive
- By ELIZABETH SUMMERS The Reporter
-
- Updated
- 0
A man who held Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a standoff in July was captured Tuesday afternoon by Boaz police following a vehicle and foot chase.
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said officers spotted Christopher Johnston, 33, of Albertville, at the Murphy USA gas station just off U.S 431.
Officers knew there were several warrants out for Johnston, many dating back to the standoff in July. They attempted to take him into custody at the gas station, but he was able to get back into his car and maneuver around patrol cars attempting to block him in.
“He was able to get out and got onto McVille Road outbound,” Gaskin said.
The chase ended near DeKalb County Road 125.
“Officers chased him until he drove of the road into a field, where he got hung up in the mud,” Gadkin said.
“He threw out a gun and fled the vehicle on foot. He was taken into custody pretty quickly.”
Johnston will face charges of trafficking methamphetamine, attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment. Additional charges are pending, Gaskin said.
Gaskin said officers recovered at least one gun from the scene in addition to a large quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana.
“He’s very dangerous,” Gaskin said. “Knowing how dangerous he is, we knew we didn’t want to let him get away.
“He always has a gun on him. He’s been known to shoot into homes at different times. He’s just a very dangerous man.”
Johnston barricaded himself in a home near Verlon Painter Motors at the intersection of Alabama Highways 168 and 75 on July 21 as officers tried to serve warrants at the home.
Johnston shot himself after officers shot tear gas canisters into an attic space above a two-bay garage at about 1 p.m. He suffered abdominal wounds and was taken by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center South before being flown to Huntsville Hospital.
Johnston was wanted on various felony warrants out of Marshall County.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said at the time of the standoff he requested backup and assistance from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and the county’s special response team comprised of officers from Boaz, Albertville. Guntersville and Arab. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was pressed into service for surveillance purposes.
The Albertville Fire and Rescue Department was on hand as well in case of medical emergency.
Gaskin said he hopes Tuesday’s arrest and litany of charges helps put Johnston into prison for a long time to come.
“He’s dangerous,” Gaskin said. “There will be a lot of people resting easier knowing he is behind bars tonight.”
This is a developing story. Look for more details online and in Saturday's edition of The Reporter.
