Fresh off a dominating performance at last week’s Marshall County Golf Tournament, where they won the title by more than 40 strokes, the Guntersville Wildcats dominated Monday’s Sectional tournament at Gunter’s Landing, improving on their team score by four strokes and posting a team total of 295 to win the title by 81 strokes, and advanced to the Sub-State round.
The ‘Cats were once again paced by the duo of Paul and John Bruce, with the pair each shooting at 66 at their home course, with Paul winning medalist honors in a playoff. Regan Lefeve continued his strong play after earning All-County honors last week, with a 77 on Monday, while Brett Barwick qualified as an individual for next week’s tournament with a 77 of his own.
The final individual qualifier for next week’s Sub-State round was Brewer’s Brayden Nelson, who also fired a 77.
Also advancing yesterday was the Boaz boys’ team, who claimed second place at the three-team event with a team score of 376 at the three-team event. Alexandria rounded out the team scores with a 403. Next week’s Sub-State Tournament will take place on Monday.
The 5A girls’ Sectional Tournament was held Tuesday at Eagle’s Nest Golf Course at the Lake Guntersville State Park, and Guntersville standout Hope Harrell once again shined at the course. After carding a 73 last week at the County Tournament, Harrell fired a 77 on Tuesday to take medalist honors and advanced to next week’s Sub-State qualifier.
On the team side, Boaz led the local teams with a sixth-place finish at the event, and looks to have a strong team moving forward, with the team this year featuring one sophomore, two freshman, and a seventh grader as their primary golfers.
