In consultation with the City of Gulf Shores, City of Orange Beach, Town of Dauphin Island and Baldwin County, all Alabama Gulf Coast beaches will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, as coastal Alabama’s recovery from Hurricane Sally progresses.
While beaches will reopen, all public beach access points in Orange Beach, Gulf State Park and Gulf Shores will remain closed until further notice. Those access points in Gulf Shores include Gulf Place, West Gulf Place, West 5th Street, West 6th Street, West 10th Street, West 12th Street, West 13th Street and Little Lagoon Pass Park.
The extended closure of public access areas is strictly due to safety concerns. Repairs to boardwalks and other damaged areas will take place as quickly as possible. Reopening of access points and parking lots should begin in mid-October as soon as they are fully repaired and deemed safe.
The Lodge at Gulf State Park and Woodside Restaurant are open; however, the Gulf State Park Campground, Pavilion and Fishing Pier remain closed at this time.
Private accommodations that can reopen will have open access to the beach beginning Oct. 2. Visitors should contact their lodging accommodation provider for specific information related to their stay.
