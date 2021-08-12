On Wednesday, Albertville City Schools became the third school district in Marshall County to institute a mask mandate for all students and staff. Superintendent Boyd English said the decision came after the number of reported COVID cases among students more than doubled within the first few days of the new school year.
“Prayerfully, our children recover quickly, but we want to do everything in our power to limit the spread of the delta variant and get everybody back in that traditional classroom,” English told The Reporter.
He said ACS went into the 2021-2022 school year with a “post-COVID mindset,” meaning it would do its best to keep students in classrooms and in a normal routine while also staying safe and healthy. As classes began a staggered start on Aug. 4, masks were mandatory for students on busses but optional everywhere else, unlike Arab City Schools and Boaz City Schools, which began the school year with an indoor mask mandate already in place.
“We made the decision to start optional, and based on the data and the results that we were seeing in Albertville, Marshall County and within our system, we felt like we reached that threshold [to require masks].”
According to the school’s reporting, on Aug. 9, seven students tested positive for COVID-19 out of 5,946 total. Two teachers also reportedly tested positive. Two days later, on Aug. 11, the number of COVID-positive students more than doubled to 17 along with five infected teachers. English said these numbers did not include other non-teaching staff members or students who are suspected of having COVID absent a forthcoming negative test result.
Parent reactions to the mask mandate have, so far, been mixed. Comments on the school system's Facebook page were turned off on mask-related posts by school officials Wednesday due to increasingly heated back and forth among parents and users. The system issued a statement on its page saying: "We understand that the decision to require masks is unpopular with many individuals. We understand that this is not where any of us hoped to be, but our priority is (and will always be) student and staff safety... We always respect a parents’ right to decide what is best for their children. It is our responsibility to provide the best environment for the majority of our 6,000 students. We strive to be a school system that earns your trust and the privilege to educate your children. We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate these conditions."
English said he understands both sides of the mask debate but hopes those not happy with the requirement will understand where the school system is coming from and what it’s trying to do.
“I understand that there's going to be some that don't understand, but I just ask them to trust us in that we're looking at several different data points,” he said. “This should not impact us in any way from enjoying those things that we've enjoyed in a traditional academic setting, and we're going to continue to do that even with the mask requirement. And then we're very hopeful that we're going to be able to take those masks off very soon.”
English said the mask mandate was “well thought out” to include time for students to take “mask breaks” safely throughout the day such as when they’re outdoors, eating lunch or playing sports.
“It was well thought out enough to where it is not so restrictive on our students, that they can't have those mass breaks safely,” the superintendent said. “So really, it's only in the classroom and in transition to either the lunchroom or the classroom or places like that.”
The mask mandate is tentatively set to expire on Sept. 3 after the Labor Day holiday if, by then, cases start trending downward.
“All we have to go on is the facts and the data, and we've learned a lot of lessons,” English said. “This isn’t our first experience with the coronavirus, and we'll get through it together again. I hope this is a short term strategy to limit the spread, and I hope we can see a reduction in infection rate so we can get back to masks being optional.”
English said the school system will releases its updated full-tiered COVID response plan later today.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to include Arab City Schools as having instituted an indoor mask mandate.
