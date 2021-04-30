The long and winding softball regular season has come to a close, and the Sand Mountain area teams will look to keep the season going this coming week when they take the field in their respective area tournaments.
A trio of teams captured the regular season area titles, with two of them getting to play host at the double-elimination tournaments, where the top-two teams from the tournament will advance to the state bracket.
At the 7A level, Albertville captured the regular season crown in Area 7, and will enter the tournament, set to be played at Sparkman High, as the No. 1 seed. The Aggies posted a mark of 23-15 as of Friday’s press time and are led by the right arm of pitcher Avery Dickerson, who early this season committed to Auburn University-Montgomery to continue her playing career.
The Aggies will face Huntsville High in the opening round, who the Aggies downed 7-4 and 6-2 during the regular season. Albertville’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, with a win putting them into the semifinals on Wednesday at noon, with the finals scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.
At the 5A level, a pair of local teams captured area crowns during the regular season and will host their tournaments.
Douglas, who features just one senior on their roster, will host the three-team Area 13 tournament set to start Monday. Joining Douglas at the event will be Sardis as the No. 2 seed and Boaz with the No. 3 seed. Douglas enters the tournament at 20-4 on the season, while Sardis and Boaz enter at 16-14 and 8-16, respectively. With a three-team tournament, Boaz and Sardis will square off Monday at 4 p.m., with the winner taking on Douglas at 6 p.m. A loser out game will be played Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the finals slated to go on Thursday at 4 p.m. Douglas swept both teams during the regular season.
Guntersville is the other area team to host its tournament next week after taking the Area 14 regular season crown.
The Wildcats will await the winner of Fairview and Brewer, with those two teams squaring off at noon, then taking on Guntersville at 2:30 p.m. The finals of the tournament are set for Thursday, beginning at 3 p.m.
Guntersville enters the tournament with a mark of 9-13, and went 3-1 against the two teams this year, sweeping Fairview and splitting with Brewer.
At the 3A level, a pair of area teams earned No. 2 seeds in their four-team areas. Geraldine will open its postseason on Monday at the Area 12 Tournament at Collinsville with a 5 p.m. game against No. 3 seed Hokes Bluff. A win pushes the Bulldogs into a semifinal game that night at 7 while a loss means a Tuesday elimination game at 3 p.m. The tournament finals are scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Geraldine and Hokes Bluff split their two games during the regular season, with the road team winning each game.
Fyffe and Asbury will both compete in the Area 14 Tournament at Plainview slated to start on Thursday.
The Rams will take on top-seed Plainview in the opening game at 3 p.m., following by Fyffe taking on Sylvania at 4:30 p.m. A win by either team in the opening round advances them to that night’s semifinals at 6:30 p.m., while a loss means an elimination game Friday at 3 p.m. Those tournament finals are slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.
Susan Moore will be in action at the 3A Area 13 Tournament at Holly Pond as the No. 2 seed, and will face Brindlee Mountain on Monday at 5:30 p.m., with a win putting them in the semifinals Monday at 7:30 p.m. The finals are slated for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
West End is the final softball team in action next week and enters the 2A Area 11 Tournament with the No. 3 seed, with the tournament to be played at Locust Fork. The Patriots will take on Cleveland at 5:30 p.m., with a win meaning a Tuesday game at 5 p.m., while a loss would put them in an elimination game Tuesday at 3 p.m. The finals are slated for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Please contact the host schools or your team for ticket information, or changes that may result from weather or other factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.