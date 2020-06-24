The COUNTRY Financial for Community Kickball Event is set for Saturday from noon-4:30 p.m. at Brashers Chapel Church at 1631 Brashers Chapel Road in Albertville.
People of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy a day of kickball, bounce houses, food and fun. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase.
Age brackets for the kickball tournament are 8-10, 11-13, 14-17 and 18-and-up.
To reserve a spot in the tournament, email team name and roster of at least nine players to jmason.ray@countryfinancial.com.
