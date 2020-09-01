Roger Spears retired Monday for the second time from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Maybe this time it will stick, Sheriff Phil Sims joked.
Spears has 31 years of experience in law enforcement, including stints as chief of the Douglas Police Department, and work with the Albertville and Guntersville police departments. He finishes his career after 10 years with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m going to miss all the people here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Spears said.
“I knew now was the time to retire with the way people treat law enforcement officers here and in other places, like Kenosha, Wis. And with this (COVID-19) virus, it is the right time.
“My health is still good and I have my family with me. It’s the right time.”
Sims presented Spears with a certificate and his service weapon during a short ceremony Monday morning at the Sheriff’s Office.
“He’s been a dream come true for us,” said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
“He is assigned court detail or transport duties to all the prisons and jails. He just takes his assignments and does them without a peep.
“We need seven more just like him.”
Spears retired in December 2017, but decided to return to the Sheriff’s Office to assist Sims with his transition.
“I feel good about where the Sheriff’s Office is at now,” Spears said. “There are a lot of new employees and things are a lot different around here than they used to be.
“I know things are going good here so I am comfortable leaving now.”
With his wife, Denita, by his side, Spears gathered hugs and handshakes, and laughed with other deputies as they shared “war stories” of work together over the years.
“Roger was the chief at Douglas and working with the reserve officers here,” Sims said.
“Roger is the reason I am here now. He and I have been through some pretty hairy stuff over the years. He’s definitely put in his time.”
Spears said working with the public has taught him humility and patience.
“You can’t go out there and be a bully. It just won’t work,” he said. “If you are nice to people, they generally will respond in kind.
“There were a lot of people I have given tickets to or given good talkings to that have come back to tell me how it changed their life.”
Denita agreed. She works at the Albertville Shell convenience store and has customers tell her all the time about her husband.
“A lot of people come into the store and tell me he changed their lives,” she said. “It’s a blessing.”
Denita said while she knows it is time for Roger to retire, the decision was tough.
“He loves what he does,” Denita said. “He will miss it.”
Major Jason Windsor said Spears is a “Godly servant.”
“He’s risked his life for more than 30 years in this job,” Windsor said. “He’s been a great influence to younger officers and he has honored his elders.”
Spears will continue working with law enforcement from afar, installing equipment for Marshall Alarm.
He and Denita will spend more time with their sons, Jason Spears and Justin Spears, and their four grandchildren.
Justin is a member of the Douglas Police Reserve program and a member of the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department.
Both sons live on either side of Spears’ home on, quite appropriately, Spears Road.
“When 911 came in and had to name the road, I was chief at Douglas,” he said. “They decided to name the road after me. It’s an honor.”
Spears gave his last call over the radio during the ceremony Monday. Unit 349, Spears’ officer number, signed off for the last time in tears.
“I just can’t do it,” Spears said, handing the radio back.
