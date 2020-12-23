Go Medical Clinic in Boaz gives area residents a swift answer to whether or not they have COVID-19.
Rapid COVID antigen tests are available and results are back in 10 minutes, said Dr. Rommel Go.
“These tests are done with a nasal swab,” he said. “They are highly sensitive. They measure the antigen in the body, of anyone who is infected now.
“This is different than the antibody tests available. The antibody test results will tell if you have had COVID in the past, or if you were exposed to it or not.”
The tests are given at Go Medical Clinic and patients can walk in to be seen on the urgent care side. No appointment is necessary. Patients should bring any medications they are currently on and insurance cards.
Anyone who tests positive and meets certain medical criteria may qualify for plasma treatment, Bamlanivimab, or “Bam Land” as it has been dubbed by some doctors.
“It is a monoclonal antibody infusion,” Go said. “It is what President [Donald] Trump was given when he was sick.
“It is a lab-made antibody produced by Eli Lilly. It is given in our offices right now on Fridays.”
Go said patients who are 65 years old or older, those with a body mass index of 35 or above, who are diabetic, immuno suppressed or those taking immunosuppressive medications may qualify for the plasma treatment.
Additionally, patients who are age 55 or older with COOD, asthma or cardiovascular disease may qualify for the treatment.
However, the plasma treatment must be given within 10 days of a positive COVID diagnosis.
“The plasma treatment is only given to those with mild to moderate symptoms,” Go said. “It can’t be given to the very sick. Studies have shown there is a worse outcome for those very sick patients.”
Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses. The one-time infusion is a monoclonal antibody that is specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoC-2, designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells, according to the FDA.
Possible side effects include anaphylaxis and infusion-related reactions, such as nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, itching and vomiting, according to the FDA.
Go said although there are vaccines approved for use in the United States, only healthcare workers and essential workers, such as fire and police department employees, are receiving the vaccines now.
“The state department of health will let us know when the vaccines are available for the general public,” Go said. “The vaccine will be given out through clinics and pharmacies. We have signed up to be a distributor. We are just waiting for word to come from the state.”
Go said currently, positivity rates for COVID tests are at about 50 percent.
“That means that half the people we are seeing and testing are coming back as positive for the virus,” he said.
COVID tests are available at many local clinics. Care Plus in Albertville offers the test, but patients must call first for availability. United Doctor’s Family Medical Center in Boaz and Outside the Box Healthcare in Albertville both offer drive-through testing Monday through Friday until available tests are filled. Rapid Care in Albertville offers the rapid COVID tests with same-day results. Check with your physician for additional testing sites and availability.
What can residents do to keep the virus at bay?
Go says to heed the advice of experts: social distance, wear masks when outside your home, wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, avoid crowds and stay home when possible.
“Even when you get the vaccine, you will still need to do those things,” Go cautioned. “We will still have to social distance, wear masks and sanitize until enough herd immunity builds up.”
Those who have been infected with COVID are still at risk of contracting the virus a second time.
“People who have been infected can get it again three to four months later,” Go said. “Even if you’ve had COVID, you will still need to get the vaccine.”
For more information about Dr. Go or to make an appointment at Go Medical Clinic, call 256-558-6000.
