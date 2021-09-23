Staffing shortages and pandemic complications have left many workers feeling burned out, and teachers are no exception.
Several teachers and staff members attended the Albertville City Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening to show support for the extra efforts given by employees during what has already been a tough school year.
“We salute every one of you; custodians, teachers — everyone,“ Superintendent Boyd English said during the meeting. “I’m very proud of you. This has been a struggle of a year.”
Among the struggles employees have faced so far this school year, English listed issues with PowerSchool and Schoology, a shortage of substitutes, extra requirements from the Alabama State Department of Education, addressing and filling learning gaps and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These challenges have been formidable, to say the least,” he added.
The board took the following actions during the meeting to address these and other teacher concerns:
-Updated Policy 5.9.5 related to personal leave to give all employees five paid personal days regardless of time served in the system. Previously, paid days off were given based on experience up to five days for veterans with 25 or more years. Teachers with less than five had to cover the cost of a substitute for any days used over their allotment.
-Provided additional supplement for employees and full time ongoing SPUR employees.
-Increased the wages for SPUR employees to $15 per hour, effective Oct. 4. Related, English said the recent SPUR Job Fair netted 68 substitute applications, at least 50 of which he hopes will be able to begin working around Oct. 11.
-Added Amazon with ClassWallet for teacher instructional supply money.
English announced Thursday, Sept. 30, would be a half-day for students, and the following day, Friday, Oct. 1, would be an eLearning day, systemwide. He said this should allow teachers to have more time to collaborate and plan as they wrap up the first nine weeks.
He also gave some good news regarding COVID cases, which have declined from more than 100 before Labor Day down to 23 students and two staff as of Tuesday.
In other business, the board:
-Approved the minutes from the Aug. 17, 30 and Sept. 3 meetings.
-Approved fundraiser revenues for September 2021.
-Approved various deletions for September 2021 including lunchroom, office and bus shop items.
-Approved the financials for August 2021. Revenues for the month were $6,688,954.53 and expenditures were $4,770,188.93.
-Approved the September 2021 fundraiser requests.
-Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirement/resignations
1. Bobby Labron Lusk, resigning as PE teacher at Albertville Elementary School, effective Sept. 17, 2021.
2. Jennifer Master Baugh, resigning as bus driver, effective Sept. 17, 2021.
B. Transfers
1. Clay Mitchell, transferring from PE teacher at Albertville Primary School/AES to PE teacher at AES (replacing Bobby Labron Lusk), effective Sept. 22, 2021.
C. Employments
1. Tyler Tarvin, system-wide secondary teacher at Albertville High School (pending emergency certification), effective Sept. 22, 2021.
2. Joshua Roper, data and information system administrator at Central Office (new position), effective Oct. 11, 2021.
3. Mark Pilotte, 10 month welding instructor at AHS (replacing Allison Kincer), effective Oct. 14, 2021.
D. TEAMS contract
1. Amy Greer, transferring from math teacher at AHS to Preliminary TEAMS
match teacher at AHS, effective Sept. 22, 2021- June 30, 2022.
E. Supplement resignations
1. Kasey Wood, resigning as assistant varsity cheer coach at AHS, effective August 4, 2021.
2. Stephanie Taylor, resigning as assistant basketball coach at Albertville Middle School, effective Sept. 17, 2021.
F. Supplement assignments
1. Jonathan Cole, ninth grade assistant i football coach at AHS, effective Aug. 1, 2021, with extra duties effective Sept. 1, 2021.
2. Mark Pilotte, welding instructor additional duties supplement for $5000, effective Oct. 14, 2021.
3. Ethan Turbyfill, assistant basketball at AMS, to be paid $1000 by tip off club, effective Sept. 17, 2021.
-Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Terrance Cobb, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 25, 2021, for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from band funds.
2. Jeremy Benson, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 25, 2021, for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from band funds.
3. Scott Waid, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 25, 2021, for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from band funds.
4. Jonathan Bubbett, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 25, 2021, for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from band funds.
5. Lori Hart, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 25, 2021, for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from band funds.
6. Christopher Moore, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 25, 2021, for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from band funds.
7. Mary Bates, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 25, 2021, for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from band funds.
8. Jeremy Stovall, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 25, 2021, for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from band funds.
9. Barry Galloway, independent contract to serve as announcer on Sept. 25, 2021, for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from band funds.
10. Erin Miles, independent contract to serve as danceline judge on Sept. 25, 2021, for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from band funds.
-Approved a contract between ACS and Sign Language Interpreting Services, LLC, to provide interpreting service to identified students. For this service, Sign Language Interpreting Services, LLC will receive a fee of $60.00 per hour for services and travel time as outlined in the attached contract, payable on a monthly basis by the Albertville City Board of Education upon receipt of notification of services provided. The amount of this contract shall not exceed $105,000.
-Approved the payment for Amazon rights with ClassWallet for the 2021-22 school year. This fee is not to exceed $6,000.
-Approved a resolution to adopt the 2020 Marshall County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
-Announced the following eLearing days to include Albertville Intermediate School:
AHS testing dates:
Tuesday, Oct. 19 - PreACT for 9th and 10th (remote learning day for 11th and 12th)
Tuesday, Oct. 26 - WorkKeys for 12th (remote learning day for ninth, 10th and 11th)
Tuesday, March 8 - ACCESS for EL students (remote learning day for ninth-12 non-EL
students)
Tuesday, March 29 - ACT w/Writing for 11th (remote learning day for ninth, 10th and
12th)
AMS testing dates:
Friday, Feb.18 - ACCESS for EL students (remote learning day for seventh and eighth grade non-EL
students)
Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13 - ACAP for eighth (remote learning days for
seventh)
Thursday, April 14 and Friday, April 15 - ACAP for seventh (remote learning days for eighth)
Friday, Feb. 18 - ACCESS for EL students (remote learning day for fifth and sixth grade non-ELb students)
Tuesday and Wednesday, April 5-6 - ACAP for sixth (remote learning day for fifth)
Thursday and Friday, April 7-8 - ACAP for fifth (remote learning day for sixth)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.