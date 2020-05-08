People charged with a crime are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.
April 1
Ronald Hill was charged with a DUI.
April 5
Juan Pascual was charged with a DUI.
Nicholas Watts, 39, of Sylvania, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree escape.
April 7
Christopher Richardson was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Shawn Wilburn was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Barry Rice was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ocean Rice was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 9
Dalton Adams was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
April 10
Bruce Costerisan was charged with third-degree burglary.
April 11
Danny Camonyon was charged with reckless endangerment and menacing.
April 15
Justin Jackson was charged with a court order.
Tabitha Baldwin was held for another agency.
Michael Hollis was charged with a probation violation.
April 16
Samuel Vasquez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree domestic violence.
Andres Francisco was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
April 17
Lakreshia Jackson was charged with two counts of failure to appear and chemical endangerment of exposing a child.
April 18
Nicholas Hill was charged with second-degree domestic violence
Corey Smith was charged with a DUI.
Jaime Parrish was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, illegal possession of prescription drugs, carrying brass knuckles/sling shot.
April 20
Amanda Hogland was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Kevin Burrage was charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude, leaving the scene of an accident and first-degree criminal trespass.
Juan Francisco-Santiago was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Tiffanie Hoang was charged with second-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in any illegal drug, chemical endangerment of exposing a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Claudia Gutierrez was charged with first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in any illegal drug, chemical endangerment of exposing a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Agustis Mondragon was charged with first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in any illegal drug, chemical endangerment of exposing a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 21
James Arsenault was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree theft of property.
Kendra Gravitt was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.