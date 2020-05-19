Dear Editor:
They came from small towns and big cities, from farms and factories, from military and non-military backgrounds. Most of all, they came from families who loved them. With fire in their hearts and “America” in their eyes, they lost their precious lives while proudly wearing the uniform of the U.S. Armed Services. And their families still miss them so. Memorial Day is America’s day to remember the lives lost in service to our country. Alabama’s first Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be placed at the Huntsville-Madison County Veterans Memorial later in 2020, recognizing the families who still bear the pain of loss. We hope you will join us in honoring them.
Alabama never forgets.
Sincerely,
Julie Kink, Co-Chair of the Alabama Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Committee
Huntsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.