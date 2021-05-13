The young Douglas Eagles saw their season come to an end Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery, dropping their first two games of the Regional round to Alexandria and Central of Clay County.
The Eagles fell 15-0 to Alexandria, who is in today's finals of the winner's bracket, then fell 7-0 to Central to bring an end to their season with a mark of 21-9.
In the opener, Alexandria plated its first run without a hit, getting a walk and three wild pitches to claim the early 1-0 lead, then blew the doors open in the second with 12 runs to put the game away early. In that 12-run second, the first 11 batters of the inning reached base to stretch the lead to 10-0, with the big blows in the frame being a two-run double and later at two-run home run that made it 13-0.
Alexandria added two more runs in the third to halt the game via run rule.
With their season on the line against Central, the Eagles fell behind 1-0 early, but were unable to generate any offense of their own, with Central then adding two runs in the fourth, fifth, and seventh innings for the final margin.
MacKinley Portillo had a pair of hits to lead the Eagles offense in Game 2.
While the season comes to an end in disappointing fashion, the Eagles will be force to be reckoned with in the coming years, losing just one senior off this season's team, with every returning member a sophomore or younger this season.
