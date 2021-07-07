With the hire of a new head coach means changes to the rest of the coaching staff for the varsity team, and first-year Albertville football coach Chip English has been hard at work to round out his staff ahead of the season.
English and the Aggies checked that box last week with the hire of a new coach in Sean Watson Jr. to the head the defensive line. Along with Watson’s hire, there were a number of other small changes to the staff including assistant Chad Oliver being named the head coach of the freshman team, along with his duties as a linebacker coach, Andrew Kinney being named an assistant where he will handle running backs, defensive coordinator Josh Reeves adding defensive backs to his duties, Pat Callahan taking over the inside linebackers, and Brad Pounds adding offensive line responsibilities to his offensive coordinator duties.
“Coach Callahan is going to be our inside linebackers,” English explained. “He’s a varsity coach and he’s done a great job this spring and summer, and I’m excited to see what he brings to the table. Coach Reeves our defensive coordinator will also be our defensive backs coach, and Coach Oliver, he kind of did that last year even though he didn’t get the title, but he’s also going to be a big part of our varsity staff. But him being the head coach of another sport, I really feel comfortable with him leading that entire group and taking that off my hands. He’s going to be a right-hand man when it comes to administrative stuff and on a head coaching level.”
Watson, the newest addition to the coaching staff, comes after spending last season with English at Grissom where he coached the defensive line, the same role he’ll have with the Aggies. Watson, originally from Florida, was a big recruit out of high school and initially went to Baylor to continue his playing career before transferring and finishing his career at Jacksonville State. English said that recent playing experience at a high level is a huge plus and addition to the staff. In addition to Watson’s football duties, he was also named the new head track coach last week.
“I brought him in last year at Grissom as the defensive line coach, so he’s coming to us from there and he did a great job last year up there,” English said of Watson. “His experience and his being able to relate to the football kids and speak from experience, not just from a coaching standpoint but from a playing standpoint is very valuable.”
With the varsity coaching staff in place, English said it’s a boost to the coaches and the players, as it now allows them more time to focus on their designated responsibilities, allowing more time for coaching and preparation as workouts ramp up for the team during July.
“We’re really excited, our varsity staff is rounded out, we might have a guy come in to add to the freshman staff, but for the most part we’re locked in and ready to go, and very excited about the staff and how it came together,” English added. “It’s huge because obviously as a head coach you’re worried about the players, but to worry about the players you have to have your coaching staff set. Thankfully, our varsity staff is locked in, and having that in place we get to focus a little bit more on the kids.”
The Aggies, who last week were in Gadsden at the Black Creek 7-on-7 event will hit the field more in July, adding a second full field day according to English, getting them up to five days a week including the weight room. As fall camp nears, the Aggies have a number of competition dates scheduled, including hosting a 7-on-7 day on the 15th, then a pro day-style event to conclude summer workouts at the end of July as the head into the official start of camp.
“Having that coaching staff in place, now coaches don’t have to get stretched thin here or there, now everyone is covered, everybody can get some board talk and meeting time with their coach to be more prepared,” English concluded. “And that’s what I preach all the time, you have confidence through your preparation. Having a full staff, now we can now prepare like we want to, and that’s very exciting and reassuring to me that we get to move forward with a full staff.”
The Aggies full coaching staff for the varsity team is as follows:
Head Coach – Chip English
Josh Reeves, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs
Brad Pounds, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
Harrison Hemmerly, Outside Linebackers
Pat Callahan, Inside Linebackers
Sean Watson Jr., Defensive Line
Andrew Kinney, Running Backs
Will Scott, Wide Receivers
Chad Oliver, Freshman HC/Linebackers
Ty Cole, Quarterbacks/Running Backs
DJ Metz, Defensive Backs
Chase Barnard, Defensive Line
Payne Fritz, Offensive Line
