For the first time, the Douglas High School Eagles have beaten the West Point Warriors with a decisive 34-14 victory, and with the win, a potential playoff spot.
Despite the final score disparity, at different times Friday night it looked like it might be anybody’s game.
The Eagles took an early lead and maintained control until the fourth quarter when the Warriors came back from a 13-point deficit, making it 14-13 with 11:51 left. However, that was short lived as Douglas answered back on their next drive with a touchdown and two extra points.
At the start of the game, Dakota Stewart pushed the ball in from the 2-yard line on Douglas’ first drive with 8:02 left in the first quarter. On West Point’s next drive, Gabriel Lawerence got a pick interception for the Eagles after a West Point receiver bobbled a pass in the air. But it wasn’t until near the end of the second quarter that Jonathan Fountaine ran in for a touchdown on first-and-goal from the 5-yard, giving the Eagles a lead of 13-0.
Douglas held the Warriors scoreless until the third quarter when they made an interception of their own after the ball bobbled from a Douglas receiver to one West Point defender to Ashton Thrailkill who managed to pull it down and run it back nearly 70 yards for a touchdown for the Warriors. Kelto Washington later gave West Point the lead, 14-13, scoring less than 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles regained control quickly in nine plays, finishing with a nearly 40-yard pass to Raygan Edmondson for a touchdown and another short pass to him for the extra two points. Edmondson found the end zone twice more, both times with less than two minutes to go: one off a 27-yard run and another off a nearly 40-yard run.
Douglas recovered three fumbles and made two interceptions, and West Point recovered one fumble and made one interception, which it ran back for a touchdown.
Edmondson was the top scorer of the night, earning Douglas 20 points, all in the final quarter. Additionally, he had 14 catches, 129 receiving yards and 85 rushing. Douglas quarterback Eli Teal completed 17 out of 29 passes for 145 yards and had 50 yards rushing.
Both teams are now 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the 5A Region 7. With Friday’s win, Douglas has all but secured themselves a spot in this year’s playoffs if they can get past the so-far winless Crossville Lions next Friday night.
