In accordance with AHSAA suggested capacity limits, Albertville High School will limit ticket sales for all home basketball games to 50% capacity for the 2020-21 season.
Albertville is offering the following ticket options:
• GoFan — Purchase on the website, app or scan the QR code when entering Albertville Gymnasium (a smart phone is required to complete this process), $6
• Season pass — $50
•Reserved seat ticket — $100
Season passes and reserved seat tickets can be purchased in the high school main office beginning Monday, Nov. 9 between the hours of 8 a.m. until noon on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The school will not sell cash tickets at the gate this season.
Masks will be required for entry for all spectators. Please have your mask on as you come into the building to have your ticket validated.
All fans should enter through the front door of the gymnasium.
Please do not congregate within 6 feet of a person from another household.
