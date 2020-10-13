On Monday, the Geraldine Town Council canvassed the results of the recent runoff election officially in which incumbent Stanley Rooks out did challenger Joseph “Joey” Satterfield.
The runoff took place Tuesday, Oct. 6. Rooks received 88 votes to Satterfield’s 79.
After nearly tying in the Aug. 25 municipal elections, the two were forced into a runoff election to decide who would take the fifth seat. All of the council seats were run at large, meaning the five candidates with the most votes would win a seat, regardless of where they lived within the city limits.
Councilman Terry Harris, who will be leaving the council for xxx, said he didn’t like voting at large and made a motion to revert to voting for candidates by place. He said he did not believe the method of voting offered any benefit and cost the town between $4,000-$5,000 in runoff election expenses. Mayor Chuck Ables said it was the first runoff election the town has had approximately 20 years.
“I didn’t see that it helped us in any way,” Harris said. “If anything it hurt us.”
The other council members, including Rooks, said they thought Harris made a good point, but decided to look into the issue further before making any decisions.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from Oct. 6, work session.
• Approved the minutes from Sept. 14, council meeting.
• Adopted resolution 2020-10-12 honoring Bria Moses.
• Approved the hiring of Dustin Huggins to the Geraldine Police Department.
• Approved paving repairs to part of Pine Street for $2,500.
• Approved sponsoring a meal for $300 for the Parental Involvement Program at Geraldine High School.
• Named Seth Maddox as this year’s Grand Marshall for the Christmas parade to be held Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.
•Approved paying the town’s current monthly bills totaling $??
