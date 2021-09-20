A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Grant woman.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Madison Martin, 21, was killed at approximately 4:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, when the 2016 Volkswagen Passat she was driving collided head-on with a 2013 Jeep Wrangler.
Martin was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Cathedral Caverns Highway, approximately two miles east of Grant.
Nothing further is available as ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.