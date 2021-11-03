A local teacher has been arrested on multiple charges related to child pornography.
Amy Bedwell Sudberry, 39, was arrested Monday by Rainbow City Police after officers received a cyber tip, according to The Gadsden Times.
Sudberry was charged with five felonies including production of porn with minors, dissemination of child porn, possession of child porn and chemical endangerment of a child. Her bond has been set at $100,000 as she is currently held in the Etowah County Jail.
Sudberry reportedly teaches third grade at Carlisle Elementary School in Etowah County near Sardis City, though her name no longer appears on the website's staff directory.
Etowah County School Superintendent Alan Cosby released the following statement about her arrest: "The Etowah County Board of Education is aware of criminal charges against an employee, Mrs. Amy Sudberry. This employee has been placed on leave pending the outcome of this matter. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and will have no further comment as this is a personnel matter."
Sudberry’s husband, Joshua, 33, was reportedly also arrested Monday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
More details regarding the pornographic materials may become available as the investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.