Behind a big game from Jonah Williams, Plainview were able to pull away from Asbury on Tuesday night for a 70-50 win over the Rams.
Williams poured in a game-high 30 points in Plainview, going 11 of 19 from the field, and knocking down four 3-pointers. Cole Millican added 12 for Plainview.
Plainview held a narrow 19-16 lead after one, stretched the lead to nine at the half, and took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter where a 21-11 advantage put the game away.
Asbury were paced by Matthew Wilson, who netted a team-high 15 points on 7 of 11 shooting in defeat. Jay Jones and Zach Adams each added eight for the Rams.
Asbury returns to the court Friday when they travel to Fyffe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.