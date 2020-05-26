GUNTERSVILLE — Zak Burnett won the trust of his coaches and teammates by learning Guntersville’s offense in a week to earn the starting quarterback’s job for the 2019 season.
Offensive coordinator Chris Canady taught the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Burnett and helped him gain confidence after he transferred from Huntsville High School last summer.
Burnett’s outstanding performance at the helm helped the Wildcats produce a 2,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher (Logan Pate) and three receivers with more than 550 yards receiving (Jack Harris, Campbell Leach and Cooper Davidson).
Burnett completed 165-of-276 passes for 2,275 yards and 20 touchdowns, leading the Wildcats to an 8-3 record and the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Coaches voted him co-offensive most valuable player on the All-Marshall County team.
On May 21, Burnett took the next step in his career by signing with Samford University in front of a crowd of family, friends, classmates and teammates at Connect Church.
Burnett received a preferred walk-on opportunity, along with several scholarships. Some of the scholarships are specifically for future ministry preparation.
“Ever since I’ve been playing football,” Burnett said, of how long he’s dreamed of playing in college. “Really, when we moved to Guntersville, it was a real leap of faith. Like, if I want to do this, I was going to have to move. It was a big step for us, and that’s why I’m here today.”
Burnett’s father, Ken, is the multi-area director for the Northeast Alabama Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He immediately supported his son’s decision to transfer, but they had to convince Angie, the wife and mother in their home, it was the right decision.
The Burnetts moved into a garage apartment owned by Steve and Sandy Tesney. Zak and his sister, Abby, shared bunk beds. Abby attends Auburn.
Burnett said he wanted to play a higher level of college football, even if it meant joining a team as a preferred walk-on. His final two choices were FCS Samford and FBS Troy.
“I was on the phone talking to my dad about Samford, and the coach texted so that was kind of cool,” Burnett said. “It was like God’s timing, so it was perfect. I said, ‘Well, I’m going to Samford.’”
Samford’s head coach is Chris Hatcher. His high-powered offense is nicknamed the “Hatch Attack.” In 2019, the Bulldogs led the Southern Conference in first downs (22.6 per game). They ranked second in the league in scoring offense (32.2 points per game) and passing offense (239.2 yards per game).
Burnett expects to be redshirted in 2020.
“I’m really just going to grow as a player and start getting in the offense and battle it out as best as possible, and give the other guys some competition,” he said.
In 2018, Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges set the FCS record for career passing yards. He signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent and played in eight games as a rookie, starting six.
“I actually kind of know Devlin a little bit,” Burnett said. “He was one of my camp coaches at Manning Passing Academy. I got to know him for like a week.”
Burnett attended the Manning Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana, the last two summers.
In his second game for the Wildcats, Burnett completed 22-of-34 passes for a school single-game record 362 yards in a 49-42 triumph over Madison County.
“That was crazy,” he said. “That was a great experience.
“I have a little pressure washing business, and I was pressure washing a house the next day with one of my Huntsville teammates. I had went back and did a job over there. Coach [Canady] texted me and he was like, ‘Hey, you threw for 362 and broke the record.’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ I had no idea after the game.”
Burnett made the most of his only start in the state’s oldest prep football rivalry. He threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Campbell Leach with 1:09 remaining, rallying Guntersville to a 24-21 win over Albertville.
“That was probably the highlight, because that was such a hard-fought game,” Burnett said.
“A lot of mistakes. Just kind of how it’s always been for me. A lot of trials, then you get it at the end. That was special for me.”
Burnett established single-season records for passing yards and completions, breaking marks set by Chaz Rogers during Guntersville’s state championship season in 2006.
“We were thrilled to have Zak,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said. “He came in late but he worked extremely hard. He did a great job of building a relationship among the coaches and players. You’ve got to have trust in your quarterback.
“People say that a great quarterback makes the players around him better, and Zak truly did that. We had a talented group of receivers who put up big numbers because we were able to throw the ball, our running back went over 1,000 yards and he really helped out the offensive line.
“We ended up having a great season. We won the county championship and won a playoff game.
“I’m very proud of Zak and very proud of our whole senior class. Zak is the fourth member of the senior class who is going to go on and play college football.
“I’m really excited to see what Zak is going to do and what all those guys are going to do.
“I hope Samford realizes what they’re going to get, because I have no doubt Zak will make their program better on and off the field.”
Burnett thanked his teammates, coaches and family for their contributions to his prep career and the opportunity he’s receiving at Samford.
“Nobody reaches the next level without their team,” Burnett said. “Where I go, they all go because they’re all a part of it.
“We had a great team. Everybody just kind of helped each other out. We bounced off each other really good.”
Burnett has grown up watching his father minister to coaches and athletes through FCA, and he hopes to follow in Ken Burnett’s footsteps after graduating from Samford.
“That’s really what I want to do, is work for FCA,” he said.
