Making their first trip to the playoff since 1998 and their first time as a member of Class 5A, the Douglas Eagles ran into arguably the top team in Class 5A in the opening round, seeing their season end in a 55-0 defeat to Pleasant Grove.
Alex Young and Demarcus Lacey both accounted for two touchdowns for the Spartans.
Young was a perfect 5-for-5 passing for 170 yards and a touchdown, and ran three times for 50 yards and one score. Lacey gained 80 yards and two scores on four carries.
Markell Jordan carried twice for 50 yards and a score, while Collin Moore added 52 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Cam Harris had two catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, while Bray Coleman had a 50-yard scoring reception.
Ryan Madison had a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown, while Jordan also had an interception.
The Spartans (9-1) netted 467 yards of total offense. The score was 49-0 at the half and they played with a running clock in the second half. With the win, Pleasant Grove advances to the second round of the 5A playoffs, where they will face Leeds, who took down Lee Huntsville on Friday night.
While Douglas did not see the playoff result they wanted, it was a successful season for the Eagles and second-year coach Brandon Lyles.
In addition to the first playoff trip in over two decades, the Eagles also posted their first winning season since that 1998 team, finishing the year at 6-5, and picking up their first ever win over rival West Point, as well as earning their first road victories against teams other than Brindlee Mountain in more than six seasons.
For the year, Douglas outscored its opponents 287-267, and went 5-2 on the road.
Sand Mountain Reporter Sports Editor Ron Balaskovitz contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.