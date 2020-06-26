Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll

Snead State guard Jeric Packer was one of the college’s 85 student-athletes to make the spring 2020 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. His performance on the court helped the Parsons finish as the runner-up in the ACCC/Region XXII Basketball Tournament in March.

On June 17, the Alabama Community College Conference announced the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2019-20 term.

The commissioner recognized all teams that achieved a grade-point average of 3.00 or higher. Snead State teams making the grade were:

Women’s tennis, 3.50

Softball, 3.47

Baseball, 3.33

Volleyball, 3.20

The Parsons put 85 student-athletes on the spring 2020 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. All of them earned a minimum GPA of 3.00. The recipients were:

Mary Adkison, women’s tennis

Courtney Baine, softball

Seth Benefield, baseball

Stacia Benford, women’s basketball

Skyler Benson, volleyball

Ryan Blake, baseball

Jasmine Branford, women’s basketball

Makayla Brown, softball

Shelby Bryant, softball

Davis Burgin, baseball

Kaitlyn Clark, softball

Austin Cloud, baseball

Emilee Coker, softball

Taryn Collins, women’s golf

Savannah Combs, volleyball

David Cothran, men’s golf

Breanna Cowan, women’s basketball

Jordan Criswell, softball

Tyler Davis, baseball

Ruby Dendy, softball

Jaycee Dill, softball

John Martin Doyle, men’s golf

Addison Faucett, women’s tennis

Dylan Fraser, baseball

Jadia Gary, volleyball

Ryan Godfrey, baseball

Savannah Graham, volleyball

Hunter Hall, baseball

Sydney Hanson, women’s golf

Anna Harmening, women’s tennis

Dawson Harry, men’s golf

Noah Hathorn, baseball

John Heacock, baseball

Fredric Hill, men’s basketball

Micah Hodges, men’s basketball

Celine Hosken, women’s tennis

Turner Hughes, baseball

Daniel James, baseball

Griffin Johnson, baseball

Britt Kelly, baseball

Tamia Knight, women’s basketball

Sara Koonce, softball

Brock Lawley, men’s golf

Jy Lockridge, baseball

Anna Lucas, volleyball

Katelyn Lucas, softball

Ken Martin, men’s basketball

Gracie Martin, softball

Allison Menefee, women’s tennis

Mycala Mitchell, softball

Trey Moore, men’s golf

Gracie Muncher, volleyball

Amanda Noah, volleyball

Jeric Packer, men’s basketball

Shelby Payne, softball

Andrew Ponder, baseball

Riley Price, women’s tennis

Hannah Pritchett, softball

Kayla Putman, softball

Ashleigh Reaves, softball

Alli Reno, softball

Evan Rightnowar, baseball

Kiara Robinson, volleyball

Jordan Rogers, volleyball

Kailey Rory, women’s basketball

Destiny Sanders, women’s basketball

Austin Sanderson, baseball

Nathaniel Sanderson, baseball

Julian Sauger, baseball

Cooper Self, baseball

Kevin Shaw, men’s basketball

Caleb Shiflett, baseball

Lucas Smith, baseball

Clay Stearns, baseball

Bailey Swann, softball

Alexus Thompson, women’s basketball

Zachary Thomson, baseball

Brooks Tolbert, baseball

Skylar Tucker, volleyball

Evan Veal, baseball

Zachary Wagner, baseball

Gracie White, women’s tennis

Pressley Whitten, softball

Jackson Wynn, baseball

Austin Young, baseball

