On June 17, the Alabama Community College Conference announced the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2019-20 term.
The commissioner recognized all teams that achieved a grade-point average of 3.00 or higher. Snead State teams making the grade were:
Women’s tennis, 3.50
Softball, 3.47
Baseball, 3.33
Volleyball, 3.20
The Parsons put 85 student-athletes on the spring 2020 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. All of them earned a minimum GPA of 3.00. The recipients were:
Mary Adkison, women’s tennis
Courtney Baine, softball
Seth Benefield, baseball
Stacia Benford, women’s basketball
Skyler Benson, volleyball
Ryan Blake, baseball
Jasmine Branford, women’s basketball
Makayla Brown, softball
Shelby Bryant, softball
Davis Burgin, baseball
Kaitlyn Clark, softball
Austin Cloud, baseball
Emilee Coker, softball
Taryn Collins, women’s golf
Savannah Combs, volleyball
David Cothran, men’s golf
Breanna Cowan, women’s basketball
Jordan Criswell, softball
Tyler Davis, baseball
Ruby Dendy, softball
Jaycee Dill, softball
John Martin Doyle, men’s golf
Addison Faucett, women’s tennis
Dylan Fraser, baseball
Jadia Gary, volleyball
Ryan Godfrey, baseball
Savannah Graham, volleyball
Hunter Hall, baseball
Sydney Hanson, women’s golf
Anna Harmening, women’s tennis
Dawson Harry, men’s golf
Noah Hathorn, baseball
John Heacock, baseball
Fredric Hill, men’s basketball
Micah Hodges, men’s basketball
Celine Hosken, women’s tennis
Turner Hughes, baseball
Daniel James, baseball
Griffin Johnson, baseball
Britt Kelly, baseball
Tamia Knight, women’s basketball
Sara Koonce, softball
Brock Lawley, men’s golf
Jy Lockridge, baseball
Anna Lucas, volleyball
Katelyn Lucas, softball
Ken Martin, men’s basketball
Gracie Martin, softball
Allison Menefee, women’s tennis
Mycala Mitchell, softball
Trey Moore, men’s golf
Gracie Muncher, volleyball
Amanda Noah, volleyball
Jeric Packer, men’s basketball
Shelby Payne, softball
Andrew Ponder, baseball
Riley Price, women’s tennis
Hannah Pritchett, softball
Kayla Putman, softball
Ashleigh Reaves, softball
Alli Reno, softball
Evan Rightnowar, baseball
Kiara Robinson, volleyball
Jordan Rogers, volleyball
Kailey Rory, women’s basketball
Destiny Sanders, women’s basketball
Austin Sanderson, baseball
Nathaniel Sanderson, baseball
Julian Sauger, baseball
Cooper Self, baseball
Kevin Shaw, men’s basketball
Caleb Shiflett, baseball
Lucas Smith, baseball
Clay Stearns, baseball
Bailey Swann, softball
Alexus Thompson, women’s basketball
Zachary Thomson, baseball
Brooks Tolbert, baseball
Skylar Tucker, volleyball
Evan Veal, baseball
Zachary Wagner, baseball
Gracie White, women’s tennis
Pressley Whitten, softball
Jackson Wynn, baseball
Austin Young, baseball
