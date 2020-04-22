Albertville head football coach Cliff Mitchell said middle school spring training was supposed to have started Monday, with varsity spring training beginning May 4. The varsity intrasquad game was set for May 21.
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic erased spring training and other prep spring sports in Albertville and across the state, forcing Mitchell and other coaches to use Zoom (a video conferencing application), Google Classroom and social media to stay in touch with their players.
“This is unprecedented,” Mitchell said. “The last time I saw the whole team together was March 13. In over a month, we haven’t gotten to see our guys at all.
“That’s the one thing about this whole deal that bothers me. Sometimes, football is the only constant in some of our players’ lives.
“They know when they show up here we’re going to love on them. We’re going to hold them accountable, but we’re going to make sure they’ve got their needs met. We try to make sure everybody’s got food and clothes and make sure they’re taken care of.
“To me and our coaching staff, those are our kids too. I can’t imagine going 30 days without seeing [his children] Kingston and Arleigh. I think of those guys as my own, and the coaches do to.
“We text them, and we talk to them in our Zoom meetings and ask does anybody need anything? Does anybody need to go to the doctor? Does anybody need food? Does anybody need us to help out in any way?
“I miss them. I miss them a bunch. This is killing me.”
Mitchell and his staff are conducting five weekly Zoom meetings. The schedule is:
Wednesday — quarterbacks
Thursday — offensive skill positions, followed by outside linebackers and defensive backs
Friday — offensive linemen, followed by defensive lineman and inside linebackers
“I’m asking a lot of our guys to do an offensive and defensive meeting, because that’s what we were going to do in the spring as far as practice goes,” Mitchell said.
“We were going to move guys around and maybe try to get them to learn some other side of the ball. Personally, I love having two platoons, but you have some guys that can help a ton on both sides.
“Spring is a great evaluation time for that, and that’s why I don’t like playing another team in spring. I don’t want to rush about playing a game. I want to evaluate, and that’s why we were just going to play an intrasquad.
“Now, we won’t be able to evaluate, especially those young guys who are coming up. Our junior high guys, those guys who are going to be ninth-graders, we think there a few of them who could help us in places. It would be a good time to evaluate those guys, and we’re not going to get to see them.
“Our ninth-graders who are going to be 10th-graders, they’ve got some good athletes that we were wanting to be able to put our eyes on a lot. That evaluation period is gone now. When and if we get to go back to normal, it’s going to be trying to install again, and we may not be able to have everything in that we want.”
The coaching staff has focused on installing the Aggies’ playbook during the Zoom meetings, because it would’ve been an emphasis of spring practice.
Mitchell uses the TeamBuildr app and Google Classroom to send his players a workout for Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He provides a weight-training workout Tuesday and Thursday for those players who have weights at home.
“Our guys, some of them have been sending me the work they’ve been doing,” Mitchell said. “That makes me proud that those guys know they still need to be working. I’ve got guys who are asking me, ‘Coach, can I do this?’
“Right now, more than ever, it’s what are you doing when nobody is watching? Are you doing what you’re supposed to be when all your coaches aren’t watching?
“Hopefully our guys are. I think they are. They’re getting in our Zoom meetings and we’re having a good time talking.
“Zoom is a great thing. I’d never been in a Zoom meeting. My mom [Sarah Mitchell] is on Zoom, and she kind of showed me the ropes as far as that goes. We’ve gone through about two weeks of Zoom meetings now, so our guys are logging in and doing what they’re supposed to. It’s been fun.”
