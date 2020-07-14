When schools were forced to shut down abruptly in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the question on many parents’ minds was whether or not schools would reopen in the fall. Now that most of the government ordered restrictions have been lifted, Albertville City Schools along with other school systems across the state are preparing to do just that.
On Friday, ACS released its back-to-school plan for the 2020-2021 school year outlining what parents and students can expect this fall which will include heightened sanitation, social distancing, mask wearing and changes in scheduling.
“We were inspired by everyone in the Aggie Family as we faced formidable challenges associated with the school closure associated with COVID-19,” Superintendent Boyd English stated. “There are so many educators, community leaders, parents, and students who worked tirelessly to ensure that we turned these challenges into opportunities.”
Students will have the option to enroll for virtual classes, meaning they would be school completely at home similarly to spring classes during the shutdown, or traditional, in-person schooling. Devices such as Chromebooks and tablets will be provided to all students, both traditional and virtual.
If a traditionally enrolled student gets sick with COVID-19 or other illness that causes them to miss school, they will be able to continue their classwork remotely with the intention of returning back to the classroom. Students who enroll for virtual classes will not be able to transition to traditional until the beginning of January 2021. However, virtual students may request to attend up to three in-person classes per semester and may be able to participate in extracurricular athletics and other activities.
Teachers are scheduled to return back to work on Aug. 6 to prepare for students who will return on a staggered schedule beginning Aug. 17-20. Students will be notified on which day they are to return.
In order to reduce the risk of spreading infection, students will have their temperature taken during their first-period class each day, be asked to follow the 6/15 rule — don’t be within six feet of someone for more than 15 minutes — and be encouraged to wear a mask or face covering as much as possible. Teachers and students will be required to have masks with them at all times, though wearing them would only be mandatory when on a school bus. ACS said it would provide a mask to each child and staff member at the beginning of the school year.
Additionally, the capacity of the cafeteria won’t be allowed to exceed 50% and some students will eat in classrooms, if needed. Plexiglass barriers will be set up in the seating area and there will be fewer menu options to allow the lunch line for food to flow faster. Virtual students will be able to pick up meals at a designated school site.
Any student with a body temperature above 100.3 degrees or exhibiting symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19 — cough, runny nose, trouble breathing, etc. — may be sent to the school nurse then home if deemed appropriate.
Parents who notice their child exhibiting any symptoms should not send them to school, ACS stated. Absence codes have been updated to include cases of COVID-19.
“COVID-19 does present a threat that we have never faced,” English stated. However, we will not allow fear of this threat to prevent us from reaching our goals or anxiety to keep us from preparing our students for success in the future. Together, we will overcome the challenges presented and return to enjoying the traditional school experiences that make being an Albertville Aggie so special.”
For more information about the ACS back-to-school plan, visit albertk12.org.
