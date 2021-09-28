Maurene G. Nix
Guntersville
Mrs. Maurene G. Nix, 102, of Guntersville, AL, passed away on Sunday September 26, 2021.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Marshall Memory Gardens with Bro. Joel Samuels officiating. Burial will follow at Marshall Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Nix was born on February 14, 1919, three months after WWI ended, during the Spanish Flu outbreak, and before women had the right to vote. She grew up on the family farm in the Beulah community and was a graduate of Boaz High School. After graduating high school she worked in the 1940s and 1950s as a secretary for the US Department of Agriculture County Agents office as well as working as secretary for Guntersville First Baptist Church in the 1960s. She enjoyed gardening and bridge, and being a longtime member of the Claysville Extension Homemakers club. In retirement she enjoyed traveling on bus tours with church, AARP, and Home Bank. While her sons were in school, she was active in PTA and booster clubs. She could still drive and mow with her tractor at the age of 100.
Maurene is survived by her sons, Joseph (Jo) E. Nix III, and James E. Nix; brother, Wayne Gore; sisters, Betty Branum, Mary (Charles) Quinn, Frances Todd, Marge (Allen) Black.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph E. Nix Jr.; parents, Walter and Hattie Gore; brothers, Harley, Ras, Ed, and James Gore; and a sister, Bernice Studdard.
Arrangements Entrusted to Carr Funeral Home.
Calvin Russell Talley
Boaz
Calvin Russell Talley, 96, of Boaz, died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Forest Crest Cemetery, Birmingham, Alabama. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie White, of Boaz; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eleanor Baltzar, of Birmingham.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations to your local no-kill animal shelter.
Willie Sue Burns
Boaz
Willie Sue Burns, 86, of Boaz, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Wayne White, David Davis and Jackson Burns officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Annette) Burns, Lagatha (Rodney) Maroney, Greg (Mary) Burns, Penny ( Tony) Patton and Tonya Lane; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Claris Greer; sisters, Georgia (Fred) Hening, Patsy (David) Davis, Paulette Cook and Cindy (Gary) Williamson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family would be honored for donations to be made to John Luke Carver Homes of Hope, made through Bethlehem Baptist Church. John Luke was Sue’s great-grandson.
Chelsea JT Jackson
Centre
Chelsea JT Jackson, 26, of Centre, died Friday Sept. 24, 2021.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021, at Little River Canyon Falls in Fort Payne.
Chelsea is survived by her father, Rick JT Jackson and his wife Sue; her mother, Linda Fields; her sister, Maggie JT Freeman, and her husband Ben; her brother, Eric Jackson; her uncle, Randy Jackson and her aunt Starla Stewart; her special cousin, Shae Glassco; her nephews, Noah JT Freeman, Micah Parker and Ezra Parker; her nieces, Brookelyn Parker, Breanne Parker, Kennedy Parker and Kaylee Parker; her stepbrothers, Michael Parker and Shaun Parker; and her boyfriend, Matt Worley.
Lawrence Long
Albertville
Lawrence Long, 77, of Albertville, died Sept. 26, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jeff Teel and Shane Stephens officiating. Burial will follow at Beulah Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Nila Long; daughter, Sherry Little (Mike); son, Scott Long (Tammie); sisters, Margie Thomas, Shirley Dalrymple and Dora Norris; brothers, Wayne Long (Carmen) and Ray Long (Reba); and five grandchildren.
Linda Ennis Harris
Albertville
Linda Ennis Harris, 70, of Albertville, died Sept. 23, 2021, at her home.
Services were Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Kevin Ratcliff and Gene Lambert officiating. Burial was in New Macedonia Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Lindsey Beth Pearce; sons, Scott Harris (Kelly) and Brandon Harris; brother, David Ennis (Melinda); 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Mildred A. Rains
Albertville
Mildred A. Rains, 95, of Albertville, died Sept. 25, 2021, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Asbury Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Daniel; son, Don Raines; five grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Ola Hubbard
Albertville
Ola Hubbard, 97, of Albertville, died Sept. 25, 2021, at her home.
Services were Sept. 28, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Dodd officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Amanda Ferguseon (JC), and Kay Thompson (Louie); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Rhonda Garrisson
Guntersville
Rhonda Garrisson, 73, of Guntersville, died Sept. 26, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Randy Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Rainey Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m.
Survivors include two daughters, Robin Terrell and Margie Theile (Gus); sons, Burley Ca. Garrisson Jr. (Lisa) and Jonathan David Garrisson; brothers, Gary Ashley and Michael Ashley; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four grandchildren by love.
Dovie Sue Moreland Johnson
Attalla
Dovie Sue Moreland Johnson, 84, of Attalla, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Unity United Baptist Church with Bro. Joe Wise officiating. Interment followed in the adjoining Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Charlotte Johnson Mulvihill, of Boaz, Marilyn Hamilton (Carthell Hamilton-deceased), of Sardis and Annette and Nathan McSpadden, of Attalla; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Fannie Thurman, of Gaylesville, Shirley Bartlett, of Sylvania, and Lila Sears, of Crossville.
George Wesley Chitwood
Boaz
George Wesley Chitwood, 58, of Boaz, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his residence.
A private family service will be held at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Neke Chitwood, of Boaz; son, Jason Chitwood, of Florida; parents, Harold and Fern Chitwood, of Albertville; brothers and sisters-in-law, H. Wayde and Anna Chitwood, of Boaz, and J. Weldon and Sadhana Chitwood, of Tennessee; and nephew, Michael Chitwood, of Boaz.
