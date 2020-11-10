The Marshall County Commission meeting and work session that were scheduled for today, Wednesday, Nov. 11, have been postponed to the following week on Wednesday, Nov. 18, due to COVID-19.
According to County Attorney Clint Maze, Chairman James Hutcheson moved the meeting after “elected officials and county employees” tested positive for the coronavirus.
Section III of Governor Kay Ivey’s March 2020 Supplemental Emergency Proclamation allows for the rescheduling of meetings during the pandemic, Maze said.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, seven employees on the administrative side of the Sheriff’s Office have been placed under quarantine due to COVID.
“This has not affected our patrol staff,” Sims said. “We are still able to do what we need to be doing.”
He said as many as 10 employees were out due to the coronavirus, but some of those have already completed quarantine, and more will return to duties by the end of this week.
“We are dealing with this as anyone else would,” Sims said. “We are wearing masks, keeping socially distant and washing our hands.
“But even with all that, with as many times as you can get exposed to COVID, you can still get it. COVID is a virus. It’s all around us. And with the cold coming on, they say we’ll see another wave of cases.”
Sims said he did not have the virus, and there were no cases reported in the jail as of Tuesday morning.
“We do have some of our cell blocks coming open again after renovation work is complete, so if we were to have to quarantine our inmates, we have space to do that,” Sims said. “But right now, it is only in our administrative and sheriff side, not the jail operations side that is affected.”
As of Tuesday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 4,910 total cases of COVID-19 in Marshall County, and Marshall Medical Centers reported 30 virus patients were hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.