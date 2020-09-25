This is an opinion piece.
On Monday, we finished up our 2020 Halftime Showcase magazine and sent it to the printer. Our print subscribers will receive it in the Wednesday, Oct. 7 edition.
The magazine features band and cheerleader photos from the schools in The Reporter’s coverage area.
We received information about the Pride of Douglas Marching Band’s 2020 show after our deadline. Since we couldn’t include it in the magazine, I wanted to share it in my column.
“Our show for this year is ‘That ’70s Show,’” DHS band director Jesse Tiner said. “It’s a mix of popular ’70s music from various genres, and includes ‘Dancing Queen,’ ‘Play That Funky Music,’ ‘I Want You Back’ and ‘Stairway to Heaven.’”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pride of Douglas has scaled back its practice time as a full band to one day a week. The Eagles aren’t marching as much as they would in a normal year and aren’t traveling for road football games or competitions.
“Our philosophy this year has been to make the most of each moment we get to be together and just to have a good time as a band,” Mr. Tiner said. “We hope to continue to entertain those that hear us and be a support to our Douglas Eagles.”
The Pride of Douglas features almost 90 members this year, including 16 seniors. Kiran Norton is head drum major and Lily Peters is assistant drum major.
“Overall, I know our students look forward to creating memories and being a part of this team and family,” Mr. Tiner said. “That is my goal for this year. Our students are wonderful and deserve a fun, memorable experience.”
Throwing it back to 1985
Wednesday morning, I opened a drawer in my desk at work and discovered a term planner from the 1985 fall semester at the University of Alabama, my first at the Capstone after transferring from Snead State.
My Dad found the planner at my parents’ home a couple of years ago and gave it to me.
While reading through the planner, I remembered my first football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium as a Bama student occurred 35 years ago this week on Sept. 21, 1985. The Crimson Tide whipped Cincinnati 45-10 on a blistering-hot day.
DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Mike Bobo from Crossville played fullback for the Crimson Tide that season. Alabama finished with a 9-2-1 record, including a 25-23 victory over Auburn that gave us “The Kick” by Van Tiffin.
In my notes about Sept. 21, I wrote that I visited with fellow Bama students Chris Andrews, Lamar Rider and David Bittinger. Chris and Lamar are Geraldine graduates while David graduated from Crossville.
The next year, fellow Geraldine grads Paul Patterson and Danny Wilborn roomed with Chris, and they had a working Coke machine in their apartment, which I thought was the coolest thing.
We didn’t have Internet, cellphones, email or social media in the fall of 1985, and somehow we survived.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.