Shower the people you love with love (and food)

My family is excited.
My niece and her husband are expecting their first baby, and my parents will become great-grandparents for the first time.
Babies bring so much joy, and the events leading up to baby’s arrival are sweet and special to the new parents.
My sister-in-law asked me for some recipes for the upcoming baby shower, a brunch event in a casual setting. With a pretty fruit arrangement and gourmet cookies ordered for the food table, the other items will be simple, tasty dishes. These recipes are also perfect for a potluck or any time for that matter.
Savory Bacon Swirls
1 8-ounce can crescent rolls
3 ounces softened cream cheese
5 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
2 tablespoons onion, finely minced
1 teaspoon milk
Grated Parmesan cheese
Unroll crescent roll dough, and separate into four rectangles; press perforations to seal.
Stir together cream cheese, bacon, onion, and milk until blended. Spread mixture evenly on rectangles.
Roll up, starting at long side, into 4 logs and press edges to seal. Cut each roll into 8 slices. Place on baking sheet (optional, lined with parchment). Sprinkle swirls with Parmesan cheese.
Bake at 375 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve warm.
Pimiento Cheese Quiche
1 refrigerated pie crust
Unroll the room temperature pie crust and place in a 9-inch pie plate. Press crust firmly against sides and bottom.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool slightly.
4 large eggs
1 ¼ cups whole milk
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups extra-sharp cheddar cheese
1 4-ounce jar chopped pimientos, drained
2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Whisk together eggs, milk, and salt. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Pour into cooled quiche shell.
Bake at 375 degrees for 35-45 minutes or until center is just set. Cool 15 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Banana Pudding Fluff
1 (5.1 ounces) package vanilla instant pudding mix
1 ½ cups whole milk
4 large bananas
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 16-ounce container Cool Whip, thawed
3 cups miniature marshmallows
I box vanilla wafers
In a large bowl, whisk together the pudding mix and milk until combined. Allow to thicken.
In a bowl, slice the bananas and toss with the lemon juice to prevent browning. Fold the whipped topping into the pudding. Add the bananas and marshmallows. Crush the vanilla wafers a little, into smaller bite-sized pieces. Fold together. Serve immediately or refrigerate for a few hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.