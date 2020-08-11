This is an opinion piece.
If you’re a student or the parent of a student and you’d like to take advantage of the little downtime left before school starts back I have a suggestion – learn to play an instrument.
I’m aware it will be very hard to master an instrument in just a few weeks but mastering an instrument shouldn’t be your goal. Believe me, I’ve played guitar for nearly 15 years and in no way shape or form am I even close to having it mastered.
I will say this, I am shocked I ever learned how to play the guitar in the first place. My patience wears thin on just about everything. If the self-checkout machine at Walmart doesn’t cooperate immediately, suddenly I don’t really even need this jug of milk. If the gas pump screen says I have to go inside to pay, I’m close to just riding a bike from now on. So, when I first picked up the guitar I honestly didn’t think it would last long but I surprised myself, and you can too.
I’m a firm believer that you won’t learn how to play an instrument well if you don’t have an interest in the instrument to begin with. For example, as a 15-year old at Arab High School I loved several classic rock bands – Lynyrd Sknyrd, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin – to name a few. Those bands were my initial motivation behind playing guitar until I quickly realized that electric guitar wasn’t something that lit a fire inside of me. So, I put the guitar down for several months until I discovered Dave Matthews Band. DMB’s music was the only spark I needed to turn my interest of playing guitar into a burning passion. Like I said, it’s been almost 15 years since I picked the guitar up and it was one of the best decisions of my life. I’ve written and performed songs for many years, which has been an extremely important outlet for me and it’s all because I took the time to learn this skill.
I feel art is one of the most important things you can add to your life especially as a child or young adult. It bothers me to see so many art programs in public schools lose funding or just be eliminated altogether. This is why it’s important that we as parents, and teachers, recognize when one of our children may be showing an interest in learning to play an instrument. Keep in mind, there’s a difference in encouraging and forcing. I’ve met many people who said they used to be really good at the piano, for example, and haven’t touched it in years because they were forced to learn how to play. Creating art shouldn’t be regimented or happen out of force. If you’re obsessed with structure and a definite solution, go be an engineer. God knows we need more smart people building bridges and eventually getting us to Mars.
Parents nurture your budding artist and support them as they learn. Students find some inspiration and stick with it. You’re going to get extremely frustrated several times but push through. You’ll be very glad you did.
Joe Cagleis a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is joe.cagle@sandmountainreporter.com.
