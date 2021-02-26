In a season that so far has seen a number of great pitching performances, the best so far may be Ty Taylor of West End's on Thursday afternoon.
Taylor was perfect on the hill, setting down all 15 Coosa Christian batters in order on his way to a five-inning perfect game as West End picked up a 10-0 win.
“He did a good job of throwing strikes and forcing contact early,” West End coach Joe Payne said of the performance.
Taylor fanned eight hitters in the game, and needed just 58 pitches over those five innings to complete the perfecto.
At the plate, Tyler Jones led the way, going 4 for 4 with a double, driving in two, scoring twice, and swiping three bags for the Patriots. Rockman Sainsbury and Trevor Willet each had two hits and RBI as well for West End, while Brady Jenkins swiped three bags and scored three runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.