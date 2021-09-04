BOAZ – Snead State Community College is joining an effort initiated by the Alabama Community College System to encourage COVID-19 vaccination and expand access to the vaccine.
Snead State is partnering with Boaz Discount Drugs to host a COVID vaccination clinic on Thursday, Sept. 9. Boaz Discount certified employees will be on hand to administer first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from 8:30 a.m. until noon and 2-4 p.m. in the lobby of the Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium, located on West Mann Avenue.
The vaccination clinic is open to students, employees, and the community. Those receiving the vaccine on Sept. 9 will also receive a certificate redeemable for up to $501 to be applied to in-state tuition and fees for the Fall Mini II (2021) term or the Spring (2022) semester at Snead State. The certificate’s value is equal to one three-hour class. People who have already received the vaccine are not eligible to receive the certificate.
Those receiving the vaccine on Sept. 9 are also eligible for gift certificates to the Snead State bookstore and cafeteria, a Vax Up Snead State T-shirt, a pass for free admission to any Snead State athletic event for the 2021-2022 season, and gift cards from participating businesses – while supplies last.
Alabama’s community colleges are hosting vaccination clinics at their campuses across the state. To date, 75 clinics have been held and 32 clinics are planned in the coming weeks.
The clinics are being held on ACCS college campuses in partnership with community health partners including the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, local hospitals, pharmacies, and health departments. A list of upcoming clinics is available at: accs.edu/coronavirus/vaccine.
