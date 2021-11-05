An Owens Crossroads family is turning the worst sadness of their lives into an outreach to bring comfort to others facing a similar trial.
Hans and Lacey Schoff, after losing their infant son, Ryker, felt compelled to reach out to other parents facing the same heartbreak. Marshall Medical Centers is the latest recipients of their efforts. The couple, and their 3-year-old daughter Ellis, is helping console grieving parents through their non-profit, Ryker’s Rainbow, with bereavement boxes. The overwhelming response in donations and support has convinced the family that this is more than an earthly effort.
“It has taken on a life of its own,” Hans said.
“It makes us so proud of him,” Lacey said of baby Ryker. “He’s obviously doing the work.”
On June 20, 2020, Ryker was born at 37 weeks but his heart stopped beating. Because it was the summer solstice and the longest day of the year, the family thinks of light when they remember their son. “Be the Light” became their mission statement, inspired by the Bible verse Matthew 5:14, which admonishes people to be the light of the world.
“Our faith is very important to us,” Lacey says. “The symbolism ties everything together.”
At the time, Lacey’s mother gave her the book, Mommy, please don’t cry. There are no tears in Heaven. She knew she wanted to donate that book to other grieving mothers. The family started a memorial fund in Ryker’s name to supply books to all parents who lost an infant at Huntsville Hospital.
During Ryker’s birthday week this year, the Schoffs decided to do a fundraiser. When she accidentally published a photo of Ryker’s tiny feet, the donations started rolling in.
“We said, ‘Let’s see what happens,” Lacey recalls. “We raised $13,000 then another $1,000. That was shocking to us.”
That made it possible to increase the gift to include a keepsake ceramic plate painted with the infant’s name, birth date and time, weight, foot and hand prints. The effort evolved into a non-profit to help many more families, and began serving hospitals in Madison, Decatur-Morgan and Athens-Limestone, in addition to Huntsville Hospital.
The Schoffs feel it is a positive way for them to grieve for their son.
“It’s really rewarding to serve others in Ryker’s memory,” Lacey says. “Sometimes it’s overwhelming because it is a constant reminder but it’s very rewarding.”
Bereavement boxes were the next step. They have distributed 140 so far to hospitals and individuals. It consists of a gift box full of meaningful keepsakes and gifts of remembrances hand-picked for parents heading home without their baby. The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers accepted 25 boxes to split between both hospitals. Director Andrea Oliver said the effort is especially meaning because the gift was born out of sorrow.
“We are very honored to be sought out as a partner for Ryker’s Rainbow and know that many families will be impacted by the thoughtfulness of the Schoff family,” she said.
The Ryker’s Rainbow website describes what drives the Schoffs to help grieving people they’ve never met.
“We know what it is like to leave the hospital with empty arms. The pain is indescribable. Our hope is that families will feel the love and support of their community in the gifted keepsakes.”
They hope other families will feel supported – including Dads – who can be forgotten.
“It’s a small thing yet the impact on families and on the mother makes a huge difference,” Hans said.
They are planning to add sibling support next year.
“We’ll keep growing from there,” Lacey added.
