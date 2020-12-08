Last Friday evening, the Boaz City Council, Boaz Chamber of Commerce and a handful of local residents watched as the town’s Christmas tree at Old Mill Park was officially lit for the 2020 holiday season.
A large, red “Merry Christmas” decoration stretched across the park stage was lit.
The tree lighting coincided with Boaz’s Christmas Under the Stars. This year’s event included horse-drawn carriage rides, food trucks and vendors and a snow machine. All downtown businesses stayed open late for the event as well.
