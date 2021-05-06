Just over a year ago, a promising season for the Crossville boy’s soccer was wiped out when COVID hit and canceled the remainder of the spring sports season.
Fast forward to last Saturday, and the Crossville soccer team did something no team in school history had done before: Advance past the second round, and with a 6-0 win over Carver Birmingham on Saturday, punched the school’s first trip to the Final Four in Huntsville.
For head coach Sam Tidmore and the team, they’ve been like rock stars in Crossville during the run.
“It’s been a magical season,” Tidmore said. “We’ve gotten unwavering support from Coach Peppers (the Crossville Athletic Director) and Brian Pool, anything that I or the kids have needed, they’ve come through for us. Teachers have taken time to prepare meals and make sure the kids have what they need as far as pregame meals. We’ve done walk-throughs through the school where kids come out and cheer for the team. The support for the team has been unbelievable.”
Following last season’s strong start, which saw the Lions at 7-2 before play was canceled, it took just one game before Tidmore realized they had a team that might have the makings of a deep run.
“I thought that they had a strong team last year,” Tidmore explained. “And there were some changes that needed to be made as far as schemes and strategies, but I would say us playing Fort Payne in the first game of the season, we lost 2-1, but I knew at that point because of how strong a team Fort Payne is, that if we got some things corrected there was a chance we could make a run.”
The Lions then went 11-3 during the regular season and have since cranked it up in the playoffs on the offensive end, scoring six goals in each of their three playoff wins, something Tidmore credits to a difficult schedule in their area, as well as the team replicating what they’ve practiced all season.
“I think the things we work on in practice are very reflective of what you see in a game,” Tidmore said of the offensive burst down the stretch. “We try to simulate a lot of game-type situations in practice, kids take a lot of shots on goal, we work very hard with crossing the ball and finishing off crosses and different angles, and then we’re peaking at the right time. I think what you’re seeing in the playoffs is a result of all the work the kids have done throughout the regular season. And what you need to understand, is we’re in a very tough defensive area. I give a lot of credit to Boaz and Guntersville for kind of getting us in condition to score like we have in the postseason, because it was not easy getting goals on Boaz and Guntersville.”
Now the Lions await a tall task in undefeated Russellville in the state semifinals. Russellville will enter at 18-0 on the season, and like the Lions, has dominated games offensively during the playoffs, scoring 10 in their first match, eight in the second round, then five in their quarterfinal win over Madison Academy.
Tidmore says in reviewing tape on Russellville, he sees a team that is similar to Crossville in terms of the way they attack.
“They sort of mirror us as far as their passing ability,” Tidmore explained. “They’re the best passing team I‘ve seen on film, short to intermediate accurate passes, they don’t make many mistakes. They typically win time of possession, I believe they’ve won that in most of their games, so when they get the ball it’s hard to get it back from them, and then they capitalize on their opportunities.”
Today’s match is set to start at 5 p.m., and regardless of how many people are able to make the trip to Huntsville, it’s been special to see everyone rally behind the team’s run.
“It’s been incredible to see the crowds grow as the season went on,” he added. “The first game of the year it wasn’t a huge crowd, but by the time we played Leeds, it was the biggest crowd I’ve seen all year, and the community has really gotten behind this team, they love this team, and I’m just very proud to be a part of it.”
