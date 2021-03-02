Children at Golden Rule Preschool in Albertville spent February giving back to those in need.
Pam Clark’s pre-K class collected money during February and gave it to the Marshall County Animal Advocates Tuesday morning.
More than $400 was collected. Clark said she encourages parents to allow their children to do chores to earn money for the annual giving back campaign.
“This is the third year we’ve done this,” she said. “Last year we donated to 2nd Chance Shelter and before that to Room In the Inn.
“I’ve had parents send me videos and photos of their children doing chores, like folding clothes and taking out the trash.”
Kay Johnson, a member of the advocacy group, was thrilled to receive the donation.
“We will be able to help so many animals and pets with this,” she told the class. “Thank you for doing so many chores and giving us this money.”
Joining Johnson at the school were board members Chris Moulds, Lisa Peters and Jessica Brindley. Board member Andrea Barclift was unable to attend.
Clark told the children – most of which said they had pets at home – that stray animals need their help.
“When you see strays on the street, and they don’t have anyone to care for them, these people try to help those animals,” Clark said.
One student said he had a pet chicken. Johnson said while the group has never had to treat a chicken, they would.
“We help pay if an animal gets sick or hurt, we help pay the vet bills,” Johnson said. “We also help them get a special surgery so they won’t have more babies.”
