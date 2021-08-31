I am Lucas Hallmark and I am seeking election for the Etowah County Board of Education, District 5. Born to Alan and Raynell Hallmark, I was raised in the Whitesboro Community in Etowah County and am a graduate of Sardis High School. My wife Kristi and I have lived in Sardis City for 24 years. Our two daughters, Hannah Grace and Sarah Beth, are both graduates of Sardis High School as well.
I am currently serving my 2nd term as an elected Sardis City Council Member. I have worked for Etowah County for close to 25 years now. Since 2014, I have served as a School Resource
Officer (SRO) for Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. I have been honored to serve as Sergeant over the SRO Division for the last 3 years.
As SRO in the schools, I have seen firsthand the struggles and trials our great administrators face in the day-to-day education system. It is my goal to help provide the much needed tools and resources for our schools.
Our children are our future, and their future depends on us.
Your prayers and support are desired and appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.