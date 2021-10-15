After years of planning, drawing and redrawing plans, renovations for the Marshall County Animal Shelter will soon go out for bid for a third time.
During a regular meeting Wednesday, the Marshall County Commission voted to begin the bid process, this time seeking three bids: one base and two alternates.
County Engineer Bob Pirando said the base bid will encompass everything shown in the approved architectural plans including keeping and repairing the current roof and installing AC units in the kennels. The first alternate bid will include everything in the base plan minus the AC units, and the second alternate bid will include everything in the base plan plus the addition of a new roof.
In response to a question asked by Animal Control Supervisor Kevin Hooks, Pirando said fans would be used instead of the AC units if that is the option the commission decides to move forward with.
Pirando said the bid submissions will open sometime in late November.
During the second bidding process in November 2020, the county commission rejected all bids it had received for the shelter. According to Pirando, the county received three bids, of which the lowest came in at approximately $675,000.
In other business, the commission:
●Approved plans to install a four-way stop at Pleasant Grove and Pleasant Hill. After conducting a traffic study at that intersection, Pirando said it met the criteria needed to justify adding more stop signs, which he said he hoped would be in place by the end of the month or early November. Currently, there are stop signs on Pleasant Hill Road but not Pleasant Grove.
●Award bids for inmate supplies at the Marshall County Jail. Pirando said five companies submitted bids for 32 items needed. The three companies chosen were: Charm-Tex, Bob Barker Company, and Hard Time Products.
●Approved entering into the Baron Threat License Agreement for weather radar at a cost of $2,808 per year for three years through Sept. 30, 2024.
●Applied for an Emergency Management Performance Grant for fiscal year 2022, which requires a 50%-match by county.
●Accepted a grant for Alabama Department of Youth Services to fund Marshall County Youth Advocate Program for fiscal year for $181,490, no match.
●Approved entering into grant agreement with Alabama Department of Youth Service for 2022 totaling $432,640, no match.
●Approved extending the lease with Metro Trailer for a mobile trailer used as lobby and dispatch at the County Jail while renovations are being completed for $10,140 per year to be taken out of the Courthouse and Jail Fund fund balance.
●Appointed Brad Kilpatrick as the American with Disabilities Act Coordinator for Marshall County.
●Approved to advertise bids for animal shelter. The county will seek three types of bids. The base bid should include everything shown on the architectural plans including AC units and kennels as well as keeping the existing roof. The two alternate bids will include one similar to the base bid minus the AC Units and kennels, and the other bid would include the cost of a new roof instead of repairing the current one.
●Amend the 2022 budget by moving the Revenue Commissioner’s salary and cost of fringe benefits from Revenue Commissioner’s Operating Fund to the General Fund to be in accordance with Code of Alabama, 40-60A-1. Associated property tax revenues collected to fund salary will be increased to cover those expenses.
●Approved increasing the General Fund budget by $1,624 to cover the costs from open purchase orders from August 2021 in which items have not been received before the fiscal year end closed. Bubbett said some items the county has ordered are stuck “in the gulf” waiting for the supply chain backlog to catch up.
●Approved the sale, trade and scrap of various fixed assets.
District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson and County Attorney Clint Maze were absent from the meeting.
