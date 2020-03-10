A fire broke out Monday night, March 9, at the Brookwood Apartments on 912 West Main Street (Alabama Highway 205) in Albertville.
According to Albertville Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Jason Beam, the fire department received a call about a possible structure fire at approximately 7 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, Beam said they discovered a fire in one of the apartments. He said the flames were contained to the kitchen area and were “easy” to extinguish.
“You got smoke and heat throughout the one apartment, but the major damage was just in the kitchen area,” he said.
Nancy Bolding, who rents the apartment, said she wasn't inside when it caught fire. She said she came home to smoke rising out of her apartment windows.
“I opened the door and my house was on fire and my dog was in there,” she said. “I don’t really know if my stove caught on fire. I cook in the microwave, so I don’t know how it happened.”
No person or pet was injured, Beam said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
