Hats off to Hutton, LLC, and the City of Albertville for working together to bring Food City to town.
Last week, Food City representatives gathered in Albertville to officially announce the news. The supermarket loaded with amenities is sure to be an excellent anchor to the Albertville Marketplace development at the former Kmart property, but we suspect it will be an even bigger asset to the community.
Not only will Food City bring residents more variety of grocery items to choose from, it will also be an advocate of the community. Much like other businesses in the area, Food City intends to support the City of Albertville and its school system. As we previously reported, Food City’s School Bucks Program has donated more than $19.3 million in much needed equipment to its area schools across the Southeast. Its annual Charity Golf Outing has raised a combined total of more than $6.35 million since its inception to benefit area charitable organizations, and the annual Race Against Hunger campaign also provides more than $500,000 in assistance to local hunger relief organizations each year. Its Mission Able project has raised more than $1.67 million in the last nine years to benefit Paralyzed Veterans of America.
We’re excited for our hometown and can’t wait to see Food City break ground within the next few months and open next year.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
