When Matthew Lambert decided to stop coaching at the conclusion of this past spring’s baseball season, it wasn’t with the idea of eventually taking over the athletic department at Albertville High School in mind.
For Lambert, a 1997 graduate of Fyffe High School who spent 19 years in coaching with stops along the way at Fyffe, Fort Payne, Briarwood Christian in Birmingham, Douglas, Oneonta, and eventually Albertville, it was about getting to spend more time with family, something that his new role as AHS Athletic Director allows him to do while remaining in athletics.
“When we quarantined last year, I think March 14 was the day we quarantined, and about two weeks after that, we were sitting on the porch and that was the first time in 18 years I realized just how much time I away from my family I spend during the baseball season,” Lambert explained about his decision to move into the AD role. “It was really nice being home and that’s when the wheels started turning on getting out of coaching. This fall I started and got my certificate to be an administrator, and this spring I still had the feelings of maybe wanting to get out but I wasn’t sure. I’ve got a girl who is big into volleyball, and she was playing volleyball almost every Saturday in the spring and I was missing every one of them, and it was killing me not getting to see her.
"So I made my mind up at the end of baseball season that was going to be my last one. When I made the decision to get out, I didn’t know about the athletic director position at all, I just took that leap of faith and decided I was going to be a teacher, and be a dad and husband, then this opportunity came up, and when they asked me I was 100% on board with it, and didn’t think twice about it. I love being around athletics, this gives me an opportunity to stay involved in athletics.”
For Lambert, the move into the AD role is one of coming full circle in his coaching career. Going from being the young guy getting his first coaching chance who was learning on the job, to now being the guy coaches in every sport at AHS will turn to for advice, guidance, or maybe even just someone to talk to during the season. Something he is ready to embrace, and hopes helps the coaches in their journey.
“You just kind of make it a priority to build those relationships with those new coaches,” Lambert added. “I’ve been doing this 19 years and I remember being the young, fresh out of college coach and having tons of stuff to learn. I remember I always sought out the older, wiser, veteran coaches to pick their brains on how to handle situations and things like that. And that made a big impact on me, not only as a coach, but as a man, on how to deal with people and how to support other programs. Now, 19 years later I’m looking around and I’m the old guy up there. Stepping from being a coach into being the AD, I have an opportunity to pay forward all those lessons and advice, and wisdom I gained from those veteran coaches a long time ago, I get to be the veteran coach that is hopefully passing on quality advice and wisdom on to our young coaches at Albertville.”
With a number of new coaches at Albertville coming in for the 2021-22 school year, including in football, boys basketball, softball, track, and cross country, it’s also a big time of change for the entire Aggies athletic department, not just at the top. Lambert says that it also comes back to the community showing support for the coaches and athletes, particularly with the Aggies now being an established 7A school going forward.
“Change eventually happens to everybody, you’ve got to embrace the change and that’s the thing I want to make sure that everybody understands,” Lambert said of all the recent moves at AHS in the athletic department. “I want the community to stand behind our coaches, I want them to trust that our coaches are doing what’s best for their sons and daughters…but I’m excited to get to know these coaches and to be a part of their program, I’m 100% supporting them and their teams. I want the coaches to know they’re valued and an important part of our school.
And while the relationship with coaches will play a big role in Lambert’s duties as the head of ASH athletics, it’s the students that are the main priority, and for Lambert, working with coaches to help them as much as possible directly influences the student-athletes at the school, with the goal to of course win on the fields and courts, but more importantly, set the students up to be successful people when their time in an Aggies uniform comes to an end.
It’s also teaching those student-athletes that during their time at AHS, they are a representative of their family and the school, even when the uniforms come off.
“The best way I can serve our athletes now is making sure we have quality coaches on our staffs, and that those coaches understand how to build relationships with their players,” Lambert added. “That’s the main thing behind this whole thing, training our kids to not only be good athletes, but also to be quality people. Because sooner or later we all stop being an athlete, but until the day we die we have to be a quality human being. I want to be able to be that support system for our coaches, that they can challenge our kids to be competitive, tough minded, never give up in all they do.
"I think the lessons we learn as a player when we’re growing up, the lessons they teach us carry over into adulthood, and I want to be a support system for our coaches to teach them how to be tough on the kids, but love them at the same time, teach them to be accountable to not only themselves but their teammates. And to understand that student comes before athlete when you say student-athlete. I want our kids to be first class in the classroom, on the field, and out in the community. Just because we’re finished playing that day doesn’t mean we stop representing our families and Albertville High School.”
For now, Lambert is doing as much learning as he can on the job, taking lessons from the outgoing Tyler Reeves, and helping prepare himself for when the first games under his watch start in August.
“It’s a huge step in my career,” Lambert said. “And it really hasn’t sunk in yet that this is happening. I’ve already started working and taking care of some things, and learning from Tyler Reeves, he’s showing me some things I need to learn. It’s a big learning process, I’m nervous about it, but I’m really excited and this is a big thing for me.”
