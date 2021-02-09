The annual Boaz Skinny Turkey Run raised just over $9,500 for the 2nd Chance animal shelter. Pictured are, from left, Boaz Parks and Recreation Director Sonja Hard, Mill Street Deli owner Sherry Stallings, Southern Barbecue owner Susan Cole, Wanda and Doug McGee, and Boaz Parks and Rec Department secretary Nicole Presley. Hard presented the McGees with a check during a council meeting Monday night.