A new cell phone service under consideration by the Boaz City Council would give priority access to city services, particularly police and fire departments, in times of crisis.
Brent Fox, of First Net/ATT, discussed the plan with councilmen during a meeting Monday night.
Fox said the plan – which is available through the state bid program – utilizes restricted and dedicated federal frequencies to allow first responders priority access to phone service during disasters, such as tornadoes or hurricanes.
“When you have a major traffic incident and traffic gets backed up for miles. What does everyone do? Get on their phones to call someone or play games, etc.,” Fox said.
“When there is a rumor of a school shooting, or heaven forbid there is one for real, cell networks get pounded. First Net is immune to those kinds of spikes. It uses frequencies civilians don’t have access to.”
Fox said only about 8 % of the American population has access to these special frequencies.
Fox said the service utilizes normal phones, laptops and other equipment running on formats most people are familiar with. The only difference is a special SIM card installed in each phone.
“All major state agencies are using this network … ALEA, Fish and Game, Forestry and EMA,” Fox said.
“This is truly a federal government plan, utilizing federal government network and frequencies. ATT is a contractor chosen to run the network. It is not an ATT network. They just help run it.”
Fox urged councilmen to think of the plan as 4-wheel drive on a truck.
“You may not always need it, but dog gone good to have it there when you do need it,” Fox said.
All city-issued phones would be replaced with new phones at about $1 each, Fox said. Any broken, lost or destroyed phones could be replaced for $1 each for the most part.
“Now if you have someone who breaks 10 phones in 10 days, that is another issue. I’d really wonder what was going on in that case,” Fox joked.
Also under the program, if an emergency happened that rendered normal phone service useless, such as a destroyed tower or cut fiber connection, portable cell towers could be dispatched to the area to provide temporary service. Such was the case during the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Fox said.
“No one is immune to stuff going wrong,” he said. “Cell towers are connected by fiber and if that connection is severed it is a problem. High winds can bend antennas. Usually we can have a truck on scene within hours.”
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said he was interested in the program.
“Being able to have priority calling would be a true asset,” he said. “Being able to get through when the system is bogged down is an asset.”
Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said the program sounded interesting, but he wanted more time to discuss the program.
“I know when it first came out, some of my guys had the software but they weren’t on it but about a year,” he said. “They didn’t like it and I want to talk to them and see specifically what the issue was. That’s a big concern I have.
No action was taken on changing to the First Net program during the meeting.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Heard complaints from residents Tim Golden and Sid Clowers. The men live on Reedy Circle and said noise from a nearby sawmill was getting too loud.
“The noise goes on day and night,” Golden said. “I think they need to be told to put up a sound barrier or something.”
Clowers agreed.
“In the summer, my wife and I can’t sit outside and have a decent conversation,” he said. “It is terrible. There is a chipper over there running all the time.
“One of our neighbors had a liver transplant and had to put up with all that noise while recovering. It’s not right.”
Mayor David Dyar pledged to look into the matter and have a response for the men by Friday.
• Heard from Katy Norton of the Marshall County Convention and Visitor Bureau.
Norton said while 2020 was a tough year for most businesses, Marshall County tourism was blessed to see an increase.
“While tourism at the state level didn’t do well, we actually did really well for a small rural county<” she said. “It is partly because we are somewhat an outdoor destination. People sought us out as a way to get out and about and still social distance.
“We saw out tax dollar grow, We ended the year with income in the bank.”
Norton said the bureau is in the midst of a rebranding project and the new look will be unveiled at an event Feb. 25 at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
“We have a full slate of sporting events and Hydrofest planned in 2021,” she said.
• Boaz Parks and Rec Director Sonja Hard presented 2nd Chance Animal Shelter owners Doug and Wanda McGee with a check for $9,500. The funds were raised through the annual Skinny Turkey Run in November.
Doug McGee said the funds will be used to pay for kennel panels and vet bills for the shelter’s nearly 1,500 dogs.
“We were able to take in 103 dogs on the last day before they were to be put down at the city pound, and 99 strays taken in within the city limits,” he said.
• Approved the accounts payable totaling $438,386. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public inspection.
• Hired Junior Lankford as a full-time laborer for the Boaz Street Department.
• Adopted a resolution declaring a 2005 Ford LGT CONVT pickup and two utility trailers as surplus.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a lease agreement with Kevin Napper of Tre Regazzi’s Boaz LLC.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the purchase of two 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup trucks from Donohoo Chevrolet in the amount of $61,950. The two trucks were expected to be picked up Tuesday and will be used by the Boaz Street Department.
• Adopted a resolution approving the Task Order No. 5 for the Kelley Group to do a masterplan of a new outlet center access road, parking lot layout and Building A access plan at a cost of $11,500.
• Learned all city departments aside from police and fire departments will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
