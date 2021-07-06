SPECIAL TO THE REPORTER
Students from he Lighthouse Theater Company in Albertville and the CharACTers Children’s Theatre in Rainbow City recently won national awards at the 2021 Junior Theater Festival Texas (JTF Texas), which took place June 25-27, 2021, in Sugar Land, Texas.
The Lighthouse Theater Company won a Freddie G Excellence in Acting award.
CharACTers Children’s Theatre won a Freddie G Excellence in Music award.
Additionally, The Lighthouse Theatre Company’s Griffin Simmons received a Freddie G Outstanding Student Directing and Choreography award.
During its adjudication, The Lighthouse Theatre Company students presented selections from Disney’s “Moana Jr.” and CharACTers Children’s Theatre presented selections from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. for composer, playwright, and actor Douglas Lyons, Broadway actor Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Idiot, Spring Awakening), and Steven G. Kennedy (iTheatrics VP, Choreography Supervisor).
Said Lyons about The Lighthouse Theatre Company’s performance, “I was incredibly moved by the collective storytelling. This troupe of actors knows how to deliver a tale.” Said Alabado, “This was such an emotional performance! The harmonies were tight and clean!” Added Kennedy, “This powerful piece was in great hands with this cast. We enjoyed their beautiful voices and wonderful dancing, and the presentation was choreographed and directed by student Griffin Simmons.”
Said Lyons about CharACTers Children’s Theatre’s performance, “Their commitment to storytelling leaped off the stage. The choreography was excellent. Well done, young actors.” Said Alabado, “What a powerhouse group! Their energy went all the way to the back of the house and left us all with huge smiles on our faces!” Added Kennedy, “With no costumes or sets, this talented cast told us a beautiful version of a tale as old as time.”
CharACTers Children’s Theatre students Caleb Womack and Favor Buchi and The Lighthouse Theatre Company students Malea Glaze and Tucker Simmons were distinguished as Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, honoring particularly dynamic student performers.
This year marked the first JTF Texas, a monumental weekend of theatrical fellowship rewarding and empowering student-driven musical theater programs. The event brought together 2,228 musical theater enthusiasts to participate in the event; 50 of these groups were in person, and an additional seven groups participated online. iTheatrics and the Junior Theater Group produce the Junior Theater Festivals. Sponsors of JTF Texas were Music Theatre International (MTI) and iHeartRadio Broadway.
Festival organizers worked with the officials representing the city of Sugar Land and also its own COVID-19 Health and Safety Consultant to create a memorable and safe JTF Texas. Everyone followed strict social distancing protocols and remained masked while at the festival.
Michael James Scott (Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway) performed the festival’s headlining concert.
Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton, Broadway); Katy Geraghty (Groundhog Day, original Broadway cast); Broadway actor Krystina Alabado (Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, American Idiot, Spring Awakening); Douglas Lyons (Jonathan Larson Grant finalist, composer of Five Points; actor in The Book of Mormon, Broadway) were some of the celebrities who took part in mainstage events and were on hand to cheer on the young performers.
Students and teachers also enjoyed a presentation of The Big One-Oh! JR., performed by students from Inspiration Stage in Sugar Land, TX, and took part in workshops.
Called a “rousing celebration of theatre” by the New York Times, the Junior Theater Festivals celebrate and empower the international movement of young people and educators creating student-driven musical theater around the globe.
In 2020, nearly 15,000 people worldwide attended a Junior Theater Festival or Junior Theater Celebration. Earlier this year, in place of its flagship Junior Theater Festival Atlanta and Junior Theater West, iTheatrics produced the 2021 JTF Online Extravaganza! In addition to its Junior Theater Festivals in the U.S., iTheatrics produces, hosts, and supports additional Junior Theater Festivals and one-day Junior Theater Celebrations in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.
About CharACTers Children’s Theatre (CCT)
CharACTers Children’s Theatre has enjoyed past success at the Junior Theater Festival. At the 2020 JTF Atlanta, CharACTers Children’s Theatre received a Freddie G Outstanding Production award. The group won a Freddie G Award for Excellence in Acting at JTF Atlanta in 2019 and 2016, a Freddie G Group Award for Excellence in Music at the 2017 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, and in 2013, the group won a Freddie G Outstanding Ensemble award.
Its students have earned individual awards as well. At the 2019 JTF Atlanta, CCT student Payton Russel received a Freddie G Award for Excellent Individual Performance by a Male, and David Wall received the same award at the 2015 Junior Theater Festival. At the 2018 JTF Atlanta, CCT ELITE’s Ensley Williamson, Ava Bikneris, and Emily Cothran won a Freddie G Award for Outstanding Student Direction & Choreography. At the 2017 Junior Theater Festival, Atlanta CCT Kids student Payton Russell won a Freddie G Broadway Junior Slam Award.
In 2016, CCT educator Annie Waldrop received a Freddie G Broadway Junior Slam Award.
About The Lighthouse Theater Company
The Lighthouse Theater Group group has enjoyed success at past Junior Theater Festivals as well.
At the 2021 JTF OE (a virtual festival), they were awarded a Freddie G Excellence in Ensemble Work national award. Additionally, student Griffin Simmons received a Freddie G Outstanding Student Direction & Choreography award. The group received a Freddie G Award for Excellence in Acting at JTF Atlanta in 2019, 2017, and 2016. In 2018, the group won a Freddie G Award for Excellence in Music.
Its students have earned national recognition as well. In 2019, Griffin Simmons received a Freddie G Award for Excellent Individual Performance by a Male, and in 2018, Simmons won a Freddie G Award for Outstanding Student Direction & Choreography. In 2017, Nicholas DiPrima won a Freddie G Award for Excellent Individual Performance by a Male. In 2013, Jared Wright won a Freddie G Outstanding Achievement in Student Direction and Choreography award.
In 2014, educator Kelleybrooke Brown was one of eight exceptional educators from schools and performing arts centers around the country selected for the fifth annual Freddie G Fellowship. Freddie G Fellows received an all-expense-paid trip to New York City to collaborate with each other and work one on one with Broadway greats.
About iTheatrics
Based in New York City, for the last decade iTheatrics has established itself as the world’s leading authority on musical theater for young people. iTheatrics works with leading public and private companies around the world—including the Kennedy Center, NBC, and all the leading theatrical licensors—to make sure that young people everywhere have access to quality musical theater programs. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, iTheatrics responded by creating online adaptations of musicals specifically designed to fit onto a computer screen and be performed remotely by actors.
