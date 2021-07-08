The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office can now patrol the skies with the addition of a helicopter to its fleet of emergency vehicles.
Sheriff Nick Welden said his office has one of the highest call rates for aviation assets in the state, and till now, he’s had to rely on assistance from other agencies whenever air coverage was needed.
“Our county is blessed with miles of wilderness and natural resources, but with that comes many challenges for law enforcement,” Welden said. “Now we will be able to respond much faster to emergencies involving children and elderly who have become lost, locating lost hikers and victims of falls in wilderness areas, forest fires and assisting deputies and police on the ground in need.”
The helicopter will be a countywide asset and available for mutual aid, Welden said. Weston Fortner, Rodney Graham, Robert Theakston and Matt Martin are all in various stages of pilot training with unit volunteers, Wilborn Hall and David Moreland.
The purchase of the helicopter was made possible by donations, grants and volunteer support and did not cost the tax payers of DeKalb County any money, the sheriff said.
"We would like to thank the ALEA Aviation Unit, B & G Flying Services, Marshall County Aviation Unit, Dale County Aviation Unit, Darwin Spivey Aviation, Carter's Body Shop, CP Auto Parts, EAA and all of the employees at Isbell Field,” he said. “This resource has been desperately needed for many years in DeKalb County and we are proud to have been able to make it a reality through persistence and hard work. It's going to save lives in our community."
