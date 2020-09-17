Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies are on the scene of an alleged stabbing on Pleasant Grove Road near Guntersville.
Two medical choppers have transported patients to area trauma centers. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway and no further information was available.
