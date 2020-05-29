There are some things in life that we want to forget and justifiably so.
As we enter the “patriotic” months this summer, I am reminded of those who served in war and saw some horrific things they wish they could forget. Many of these suffer from PTSD. There are countless others who suffered some other kinds of trauma they wish they could forget as well.
On the other hand, there are things that we need to remember and never forget lest we encounter the hazard of being like a fool that repeats his folly or a dog that returns to his vomit. (Proverbs 26:12)
Let’s say that you are allergic to a certain food. It has been a number of years since you ate this food and have forgotten how bad the reaction was. All you can remember is how good that food used to taste. You are thrilled to be able to eat at your favorite restaurant again and decide to order this food. You savor those first few bites, but then all of sudden you are being reminded how bad the allergic reaction was previously.
Or let’s say you once were in a physically abusive marriage, and finally left for your own safety. Years later your partner wants you to come back. You remember the good days of that marriage before the abuse started, but fail to remember the pain that came later. You go back to them, but it isn’t long before the abuse starts again.
Yes, a short memory can be hazardous.
While there are many things that we have personally experienced that we must remember to avoid certain dangers, there are also those things we have not experienced. Through the benefit of recorded history, we can learn of those things others have experienced. It is vital to individuals, churches, nations and governments to know this history so we can learn from the mistakes of others.
At this season of the year, we must remember why our Founding Fathers left nations with state-run churches and persecution of Christians in search of the freedom of religion. And it wasn’t just any religion or religion in general; it was Christianity that these brave pioneers based the founding of American on. While there are those whose intent is to rewrite this part of our history, we must remember why and by whom we were founded lest we encounter the hazards of forgetting.
As we remember the Allied landing on D-day on June 6, we must not forget the incidents that propelled us into war. We must not forget the Holocaust and the 6 million plus Jewish children, women and men, along with other marginalized groups, that were put to death. We must not forget the children who miraculously survived, but were orphaned. A short memory can be hazardous, especially if we don’t learn valuable lessons from history.
Above all, we must not forget the Lord. Even though Israel was God’s chosen people, they time after time would forget Him. Once such incidence was only a short time after the Lord had miraculously delivered them out of slavery in Egypt.
“The sons of Israel said to them (Moses and Aaron), ‘Would that we had died by the Lord’s hand in the land of Egypt, when we sat by pots of meat, when we ate bread to the full; for you have brought us out into the wilderness to kill this whole assembly with hunger.’” Exodus 16:3
The Israelites failed to remember the fact that they were slaves in Egypt. They could not wait to escape from their harsh taskmasters, who beat and abused them. They had already forgotten how the Lord miraculously brought about their deliverance up out of Egypt and how the Lord parted the Red Sea for them to escape the pursuing Egyptian army. All they could think of us was the good food they had there, and now they were grumbling about being hungry in the desert.
We wonder how the Israelites could do that, but haven’t we been guilty of doing the same things at times? Some Christians may even long for the days before they came to Christ. If you are going through a difficult time right now, you may wonder if God even knows you are alive. When you pray, your prayers seem to stop at the proverbial ceiling.
Remember your spiritual condition and your eternal destiny before Christ. If you are going through a difficult time, remember the Lord knows your exact latitude and longitude. You are on his radar. Remember the times the Lord saw you through difficult times in the past. Remember the countless prayers he has answered before.
Yes there are some things that we need to forget, but there are certainly those things that we need to remember. A failure to remember how the Lord has worked in your life in the past can lead to grumbling in the present and disillusionment for the remainder of your earthly life.
“These things happened to them as examples and were written down as warnings for us, on whom the culmination of the ages has come.” I Corinthians 10:11
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
